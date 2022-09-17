An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.

ELK CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO