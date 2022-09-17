Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
11-year-old boy riding bicycle to school injured when hit by car on Central, police say
The boy’s bicycle landed several feet from the intersection and the car that hit him had part of its windshield shattered.
Woman seriously injured when car runs over her leg
A woman in her 70s received injuries when she forgot to put her car in park.
kfdi.com
Man injured in fall from hotel window in south Wichita
Police and emergency crews were called to a hotel in south Wichita after a man fell from a fourth story window. A 33-year-0ld man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after the fall around 11 Wednesday morning in the 4600 block of South Broadway. Police said the man...
WPD respond to multiple fights at Wichita Southeast, pepper spray used
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police and first responders are responding to a situation at Wichita Southeast High School. USD 259 officials tell KSN there are multiple fights. They say the students did not follow the directions of the school resource officer, security officers and other staff, and as a result the security officer sprayed […]
KWCH.com
Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame
ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Hutchinson man hospitalized after crash into parked car
RENO COUNTY —A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Nissan Versa driven by 27-year-old Mario R. Garcia of Hutchinson was westbound on 17th Avenue just west of Washington Street. The Nissan struck a...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
kggfradio.com
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead
An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
classiccountry1070.com
Augusta man found dead in southeast Kansas
Officials in Montgomery County are investigating the death of an Augusta man. 22-year-old Jeremy Cox was reported missing on September 17th after setting out on a walking trail in Elk City. After a search, deputies found him near the trail path but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Foul...
KWCH.com
Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Lauryn Dauber & Julian Velasquez
Two Sedgwick County teenagers ran away from home this weekend, and there is concern for their safety. Lauryn Dauber and Julian Velasquez, both 15, were last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17. Advocates say the two are in a relationship and are believed to be together. LAURYN DAUBER. Missing from: Sedgwick...
kfdi.com
Man recovering after downtown Wichita shooting
A man in hos 20’s is expected to be OK after a shooting in downtown Wichita Sunday night. Police were called to the area of Market and Murdock around 9 p.m., and found the injured man. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Officials have not said what led...
Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
Crash log identifies 23-year-old Wichita woman killed in I-135 wreck
She was the only person in the vehicle.
Wichita police ask public for help locating a missing girl
Wichita police are looking for 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning.
