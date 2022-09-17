Read full article on original website
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Remember these 11 now-defunct NJ food chains? We miss them
Ahh that iconic turquoise and orange pointed roof and the best breakfast in town. That familiarity when you’d find one along a road traveling to somewhere else and you knew you’d get a good meal. America’s last Howard Johnson's restaurant — a 7,500-square-foot single-story diner, which had sat off Lake George, NY's Route 9 for almost 70 years — closed its doors just this past June.
Amazing NJ street art: New Jersey murals you need to see
There's some inspiring artwork that's cropped up along the streets of New Jersey over the past several years and in one case, a boardwalk. Perhaps the most eye-catching place to start is in Monmouth County, right along the Jersey Shore. The Asbury Park Boardwalk has become a living canvas, thanks...
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking In South Jersey This Fall
That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking!. Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State. Honestly, when the ladies break out the flannels, North Face vests, and Ugg boots, their partner's should expect to have to head out to the farm soon after.
The joke’s on New Jersey as plastic bag ban boomerangs (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Talk about unintended consequences. Some New Jersey residents feel buried under a sudden glut of re-usable shopping bags, NJ.com reports. The bags have collected in their homes ever since the state’s ban on single-use plastic and paper bags went into effect in May. Here’s...
This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America
To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation. It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly...
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
Mercer County, NJ Brewery Named One of the Best in the State
If you haven't been to Old Hights Brewing Company in Hightstown yet, you really need to check this place out. It's just been named one of the best breweries in New Jersey by Brewery Stars. There's a new list out of the Top 20 Breweries in New Jersey and Old...
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
