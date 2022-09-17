ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Inquirer and Mirror

Nauset edges golf team by two strokes

(Sept. 19, 2022) Competing outside its typical format, the golf team lost by just two strokes at home to Nauset Monday in a matchup that was so close, it came down to the eighth and final golfer on each team. The Whalers employ match play against league opponents, but the...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Golf beats St. John Paul II 4-2

(Sept. 22, 2022) The golf team got back in the win column Wednesday with a 4-2 home victory over St. John Paul II. Cole Chambers led Nantucket (3-4) on the day with a 39, good for a 2-and 1 victory. Henry Kathawala, Paddy Carroll, Braden Knapp and Aidan Sullivan all...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Volleyball sweeps Sturgis East to remain undefeated

(Sept. 19, 2022) The volleyball team’s red-hot start to the season continued Monday as the Whalers went on the road and beat Sturgis East in straight sets. Nantucket (3-0) has not dropped a set through its first three matches, beating the Storm 25-15, 25-14 and 25-16. The Whalers also beat Holbrook and Falmouth 3-0 to open the season.
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Cross-country girls win, boys lose to open season

(Sept. 15, 2022) The cross-country season began Tuesday with a pair of forfeits, one in Nantucket’s favor and one against, as both the Whalers and Rising Tide had just four runners competing on one of their teams. The Nantucket girls beat the Herons 15-40 and the boys lost 15-40,...
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston

Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury

"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The fight over a Nantucket bluff is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Houses along Baxter Road have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Houses along Baxter Road on the island of Nantucket have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Baxter...
NANTUCKET, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Mary Jean Freed

Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston Globe

Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing

The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
BOSTON, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Clean Team

Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and entrance to Bartlett's Ocean View Farm, 30 Bartlett Farm Road. The Nantucket Clean Team meets every Saturday from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island.
NANTUCKET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets

BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List

When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier

THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

School bus route changes starting Monday

(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
NANTUCKET, MA
Fox News

Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags

School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
BOSTON, MA

