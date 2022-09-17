Read full article on original website
Inquirer and Mirror
Nauset edges golf team by two strokes
(Sept. 19, 2022) Competing outside its typical format, the golf team lost by just two strokes at home to Nauset Monday in a matchup that was so close, it came down to the eighth and final golfer on each team. The Whalers employ match play against league opponents, but the...
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf beats St. John Paul II 4-2
(Sept. 22, 2022) The golf team got back in the win column Wednesday with a 4-2 home victory over St. John Paul II. Cole Chambers led Nantucket (3-4) on the day with a 39, good for a 2-and 1 victory. Henry Kathawala, Paddy Carroll, Braden Knapp and Aidan Sullivan all...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball sweeps Sturgis East to remain undefeated
(Sept. 19, 2022) The volleyball team’s red-hot start to the season continued Monday as the Whalers went on the road and beat Sturgis East in straight sets. Nantucket (3-0) has not dropped a set through its first three matches, beating the Storm 25-15, 25-14 and 25-16. The Whalers also beat Holbrook and Falmouth 3-0 to open the season.
Inquirer and Mirror
Cross-country girls win, boys lose to open season
(Sept. 15, 2022) The cross-country season began Tuesday with a pair of forfeits, one in Nantucket’s favor and one against, as both the Whalers and Rising Tide had just four runners competing on one of their teams. The Nantucket girls beat the Herons 15-40 and the boys lost 15-40,...
Duxbury, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Duxbury. The Silver Lake Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Duxbury High School on September 19, 2022, 13:00:00. The Silver Lake Regional High School volleyball team will have a game with Duxbury High School on September 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
Acushnet Sanitarium Is Where New Bedford Went for a Scotch Douche
There was a time when those who weren’t feeling their best could check themselves into a sanitarium for a focus on their own wellness, and the people of the SouthCoast likely did so at the Acushnet Sanitarium. While there is some debate in modern medicine about just how effective...
Boston Globe
The fight over a Nantucket bluff is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Houses along Baxter Road have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Houses along Baxter Road on the island of Nantucket have always been precarious real estate: property at the edge of the world with a built-in expiration date. Baxter...
Inquirer and Mirror
Mary Jean Freed
Mary Jean Freed, of Nantucket, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Nantucket Cottage Hospital. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Church on Federal Street with a graveside service to follow.
Boston Globe
Estella arrives at Downtown Crossing
The modern American restaurant brings chicken and waffles, tiramisu, and more. New American restaurant Estella opened at Downtown Crossing this week, taking over the former 49 Social space on Temple Street. Owner Helder Brandao said that he was inspired to launch the restaurant, which opened on Sept. 17, after spending years in Washington D.C., with a feeling that the Boston dining scene was missing something. In addition, cooking had always been a part of his family’s life.
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Clean Team
Handlebar Cafe, 15 Washington St., and entrance to Bartlett's Ocean View Farm, 30 Bartlett Farm Road. The Nantucket Clean Team meets every Saturday from spring through fall to clean up trash around the island.
WBUR
Rising seas threaten Mass. South Coast and prosperous fishing port, report finds. Here are 5 takeaways
A new report from an environmental nonprofit finds that Massachusetts' southern coast will see increased flooding and erosion, as well as more destructive bombardment from storms. The report, from the Trustees of Reservations, says that sea levels along the South Coast are projected to rise over two feet by 2050.
Protestors plan to disrupt morning commute on Boston streets
BOSTON — Commuters might need a little extra patience this morning. Transportation officials are warning drivers in Boston might experience delays due to a planned protest. Very few details from the group Extinction Rebellion, other than members are meeting at Post Office Square at 7 am and then they say they’ll start marching through downtown Boston at 7:30 am, but they haven’t said exactly what streets they’ll be going down.
Multiple protestors taken into custody amid effort to disrupt morning commute in Boston
BOSTON — Commuters in and around Boston will need to pack a little extra patience Wednesday morning because a planned protest on city streets is causing delays and leading to arrests. Extinction Rebellion Boston members on Tuesday announced a plan to meet at Post Office Square at 7 a.m....
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Rising sea levels challenging New Bedford hurricane barrier
THE HURRICANE BARRIER at the mouth of New Bedford harbor is closing more often as sea levels rise and could be closed one to two times a day by 2050, a new reportfrom the Trustees of Reservations says. The report says harbor officials are aware of the challenges looming ahead...
Inquirer and Mirror
School bus route changes starting Monday
(Sept. 18, 2022) Nantucket school officials announced via robo-call and e-mail Sunday evening changes to two bus routes starting Monday morning. Students on the airport route will be picked up 15 minutes earlier, and students on the Sconset/Polpis route five minutes later. In the afternoon, CPS and NHS students on...
Boston suburb high school bans ‘political’ items, including BLM, pride flags
School officials at a Boston suburb public high school informed faculty that political items such as Black Lives Matter and gay pride flags are banned from classrooms. "We need to avoid placing items in the classroom that can cause disruption or distraction," Stoughton High Principal Julliette Miller wrote in an email to staff last week, according to The Boston Globe. "We are an inclusive environment and want to maintain that inclusivity."
The Real Reason You Heard Loud Booms This Weekend in Westport & Surrounding Areas
Reports of loud booms in Westport, Freetown, Dartmouth and Somerset were reported over the weekend, leaving people scratching their heads as to what could have caused such a startling sound. Reports in Westport. Online users began sharing their concerns Saturday night around 6:30 p.m., with several people claiming their house...
