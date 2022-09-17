Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
FOX Sports
Rhule feels Panthers are 'close,' even as losses mount
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule believes the Carolina Panthers are close to getting over the hump. But in a league where there’s an ultrafine line between winning and losing, the Panthers continuously find themselves on the losing end — and the third-year coach could be running out of time to rectify the situation.
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones voices early concern over Jalen Hurts, Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Jalen Hurts' performance in the Philadelphia Eagles' decisive win over the Minnesota Vikings Monday night has Jerry Jones talking. The Dallas Cowboys team owner revealed on a radio station that he watched every snap of that game, and acknowledges that his team will face a real threat when they come up against him. Craig Carton believes Jones' concern is premature, seeing as the Cowboys have multiple games to prepare for before they see the Eagles. Watch as he shares his thoughts on Jerry's comments.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Panthers 0-2 start? | UNDISPUTED
The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 to start the season after losing to both the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 and New York Giants in Week 2. In The Athletic's new NFL power rankings, the Carolina Panthers came in last place at No. 32. Skip Bayless explains why Baker is not to blame for the Panthers' 0-2 start.
FOX Sports
How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?
Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
FOX Sports
Colts contemplate fixes after another dismal loss to Jags
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. He called the team's performance pathetic. He even said it twice. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the...
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Bengals’ struggles on offense start with protecting Joe Burrow
Through two weeks of the NFL season, the Bengals seem to be pretending that their pass-protection isn't an issue. It was an issue for much of last season, and it clearly has not been fixed. It looks as though they believed the late-season success that led them to a Super...
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
Does Jimmy Garoppolo's return make 49ers serious contenders again? | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers were struck with tough news. Trey Lance is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a broken ankle but Jimmy Garoppolo will return to start. Despite a rough start for Lance's career, Colin Cowherd believes the young QB will not only be fine but how the Niners have a silver lining present.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan who rode horse through Walmart after win over Bengals
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on a fan who rode a horse in Walmart after the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 3
The 2022 NFL season is two weeks young, and plenty of teams are making an early impression. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 3 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First," and the Kansas City Chiefs remained atop the rest of the league in the Week 2 edition of the exercise.
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
Watkins capitalizing on his new opportunity with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has wasted no time showing he remains a deep threat in his ninth NFL season. He also has shown that catching passes isn’t the only way he can contribute. Watkins is Green Bay’s leading receiver as...
FOX Sports
Can Kirk Cousins lead Vikings to an Eagles win, Bills beat Titans by double digits? | What's Wright?
Week 2 of Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Tennessee Titans. Despite Kirk Cousins' poor primetime record, can he lead the Vikings to victory against a high-scoring Jalen Hurts offense? Watch as Nick Wright explains why he is sticking with the Vikings and Bills as MNF winners, then breaks down what a Buffalo loss would mean for the AFC race.
FOX Sports
Can Kyler Murray keep up the magic?
Kyler Murray was dazzling in the Cardinals' comeback overtime victory over the Raiders on Sunday. The Pro Bowl quarterback made a pair of miracle plays on two-point conversions, using his legs to get into the end zone on one and completing a pass in a tight window to A.J. Green on another. The latter tied the game at 23 with no time remaining, sending the game to overtime, where the Cardinals won on a Raiders fumble that turned into a scoop-and-score.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Jay Glazer answers questions about Justin Herbert, the New York Giants, and more following NFL Week 2 | Ask Glazer
What’s the latest with Justin Herbert’s injury? How is Jameis playing with his injury? Are the Giants dark horse contenders? With Dak out, what moves will Jerry Jones make, and much more! Jay Glazer answers your NFL Week 2 questions in this #AskGlazer.
NFL・
Comments / 0