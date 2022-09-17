Read full article on original website
Neb. education chief takes pandemic-related message to Capitol Hill
Nebraska’s education commissioner told a congressional panel Tuesday that this school year in Husker territory started with “much more reason for optimism.”. “I am hearing that schools believe student negative behaviors that were markedly up in ‘21-’22 seem, at least for now, to have waned,” Matthew Blomstedt said in testimony prepared for a U.S. House education and labor subcommittee that met in Washington, D.C.
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service
LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
Gov. Ricketts: Bridging the digital divide to connect Nebraska
Over the years, Nebraskans have built thousands of miles of trails, rails, power lines, and highways to connect our state. This connectivity has helped our urban and rural communities thrive. Yet as more of our lives have gone online, we’ve seen a digital divide develop. It’s easier and less expensive...
Group: Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting
LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion
LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
White House: Thousands in Nebraska eligible for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON —On Tuesday, the White House released state-by-state data on how the Biden Administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit borrowers in all fifty states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to a statement from the White House. In Kansas and Nebraska, almost 400,000 student loan recipients...
Nebraska sheriff: Jail changes made since ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said Wednesday that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and...
Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. The Republican governor, who is widely seen...
Analysis: $15 an hour minimum could help 150,000 Nebraskans
LINCOLN — Nebraskans, if they vote this November to increase the minimum wage, would help families with children and narrow wage gaps, Raise the Wage Nebraska said this week. The group shared an Economic Policy Institute analysis from 2019 indicating that increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour...
Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022
Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
Chinese tech could put Offutt, Nebraska missile silos at risk
BELLEVUE, Nebraska — More than 10,000 military members and civilians working at Offutt Air Force Base could be at risk of having cell phone calls, texts and data seen by the Chinese government because at least one cellular service provider installed Chinese equipment on nearby towers. The U.S. Commerce...
Post Podcast: Gov. Ricketts talks about town halls in Alliance, Ogallala
Today Kalin Krohe spoke with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts about his upcoming town hall meetings in Alliance and Ogallala, expansion of high-speed broadband access, protection of Nebraska’s water resources, his thoughts on the Panhandle wildfire and more. To learn more about the town hall meetings click HERE.
Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants
LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
Officials: Nebraskans failed to claim $200M in state tax credits
LINCOLN — Nebraskans aren’t claiming their refunds from a major tax break passed by the State Legislature, and Gov. Pete Ricketts joined other state leaders on Thursday to urge Cornhuskers to get after it. About 40% of all Nebraskans this year failed to claim the property tax refund...
Troopers complete summer-long traffic enforcement campaigns
OMAHA, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha...
🎥 New York sues Donald Trump alleging years of financial fraud
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (Click below to watch the news conference) Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports
KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs
Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley...
Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors accepting deer donations
Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations around the state. The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Norfolk – R&M Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Ulysses – The Butchery; and Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker.
Elk bugling programs, cave tours offered this fall at Wind Cave NP
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, SD – Rangers at Wind Cave National Park will be leading programs through early October listening for the bugle of the Rocky Mountain elk. The elk’s high-pitched whistle heralds the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers...
