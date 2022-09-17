ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Neb. education chief takes pandemic-related message to Capitol Hill

Nebraska’s education commissioner told a congressional panel Tuesday that this school year in Husker territory started with “much more reason for optimism.”. “I am hearing that schools believe student negative behaviors that were markedly up in ‘21-’22 seem, at least for now, to have waned,” Matthew Blomstedt said in testimony prepared for a U.S. House education and labor subcommittee that met in Washington, D.C.
Neb. board to schedule hearing on phone outages, poor service

LINCOLN — More than 200 complaints of outages and poor customer service from three telephone companies has prompted a state utilities board to schedule a public hearing. The Nebraska Public Service Commission will take testimony about service problems from customers of CenturyLink, Windstream and Frontier in October in Omaha.
Group: Voter ID would block thousands of Nebraskans from voting

LINCOLN — Voting rights advocates argued Monday that Nebraska’s Voter ID initiative on the November ballot is a blunt-force proposal aimed at fixing a nonexistent problem. Omaha civil rights activist Preston Love Jr. spoke on a panel of people this week opposing Initiative 432. The ballot measure would require Nebraskans to show a valid photo ID to vote.
Neb. soybean farmers invest in West Coast export terminal expansion

LINCOLN — Nebraska soybean farmers are wagering that increased profits will come via an expansion of an export terminal at the Port of Grays Harbor in Aberdeen, Washington. The Nebraska Soybean Board, similar soybean associations in Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota and the Soy Transportation Coalition have committed $900,000 to help offset some of the design and engineering costs for the terminal.
Nebraska libraries report 1,381,624 minutes of reading in Summer 2022

Since mid-May, more than 100 Nebraska libraries have been carrying out summer reading programs that have allowed patrons of all ages to log their reading progress. The Nebraska Library Commission and the Nebraska Regional Library Systems have worked to engage more than 100 libraries in summer reading programs through an innovative reading app called Reader Zone. These programs consist of participants of all ages with the majority being kindergarten through 6th grade.
Neb. small meat processors share in first round of ARPA grants

LINCOLN — For 39 years, Pelican’s Meat Processing has been the custom slaughterhouse of choice in the southeast Nebraska farm town of Johnson. This week, owners learned the processor will be among dozens of small locker plants that will receive grants of up to $80,000 to help bolster the state’s ability to process beef, pork and other livestock.
Troopers complete summer-long traffic enforcement campaigns

OMAHA, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has closed-out multiple summer-long operations focused on specific areas of roadway safety. Troopers and dispatchers have been working overtime this summer to keep roads safe across the state. Troopers based in Omaha performed several operations focused on excessive speeding in the Omaha...
🎥 New York sues Donald Trump alleging years of financial fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (Click below to watch the news conference) Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed...
Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP migrant transports

KANSAS CITY (AP) —As Republican governors ramp up their high-profile transports of migrants to Democratic-run jurisdictions, the practice is getting a mixed reaction from Christian faith leaders — many of whom, especially evangelicals, have supported GOP candidates by large numbers in recent elections. Some depict the actions as...
Lake Ogallala to be drained for maintenance, repairs

Columbus, Neb. – Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is coordinating with Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District (CNPPID) to begin draining Lake Ogallala in late September, to complete maintenance on the Keystone Diversion Dam as well as other canal maintenance projects. CNPPID will gradually step-down releases from Kingsley...
Hunters Helping the Hungry meat processors accepting deer donations

Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program at seven processor locations around the state. The participating meat processors are: Amherst – Belschner Custom Meats; Norfolk – R&M Meats; North Platte – Kelley’s Custom Pack; Table Rock – Den’s Country Meats; Franklin – Franklin Locker; Ulysses – The Butchery; and Lindsay – Melcher’s Locker.
