Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Improving Illinois Town Hall on 9/20Adrian HolmanAurora, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
wcsjnews.com
Two Vehicle vs. Bicycle Accidents Reported in Morris on Friday
The Morris Police Department responded to two separate vehicle vs. bicycle accidents. One incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a vehicle driven by Steven Sidy of Morris was turning left into a parking lot near the intersection of High Street and Route 47 when his vehicle was struck by a bicycle operated by Chris Getz. Getz told police officials that Sidy pulled in front of him as he did not have time to apply the brakes. Getz was transported to Morris Hospital.
wcsjnews.com
Man Accused of Driving Motorcycle While Under the Influence Leading To Crash
A motorcyclist was injured in a multiple vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Route 6 and 47 around 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 16th. The Morris Police Department said a motorcycle operated by Justin Watkins, 38, of Crest Hill struck the side of a vehicle driven by Amanda Wilke of Minooka, who was stopped at the intersection.
walls102.com
Henry man killed in Sunday motorcycle crash
TISKILWA – A man from Henry is dead after a Sunday motorcycle crash in Bureau County. Bureau County Sheriff James Reed said that around 2:25 PM they were called to the 1900 E. St. two miles south of Tiskilwa. A black and white 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle reportedly lost control for unknown reasons while traveling south on 1900 E St. The driver, and single occupant, a 65 year old male was later pronounced deceased at OSF Saint Clare Medical Center. The name is being withheld at this time, pending notification of next of kin. The accident remains under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau County Coroner’s Office.
Central Illinois Proud
3 arrested for LaSalle County burglary
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals in relation to a burglary Sunday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, deputies initially responded to a burglary in progress near the 3000 block of E 18th Road at approximately 11:16 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSPY NEWS
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Kane County residents speak out about problematic intersection
Community members addressed the Kane County Transportation Committee Tuesday morning, calling for safety improvements at the corners of Randall and Red Gate Roads.
Investigation underway after body found in Rochelle house fire
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rochelle Fire Department says one person was found dead at the scene of a house fire on Sunday. According to officials, firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of 7th Avenue and found smoke coming from the home. The individual was found dead at the scene. The Rochelle […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 20th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Kolton Davis, 32, of LaSalle for the unlawful delivery...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochelle News-Leader
Woman passes away after Sunday morning apartment fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE — A woman passed away following a fire in Rochelle on Sunday morning, Rochelle Police Department Chief Eric Higby said Monday. At 10:46 a.m. the Rochelle Fire Department was called to a residence located at 503 7th Avenue, apartment two, following a report of smoke. Upon arrival, the woman was found to be deceased. RPD responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Higby said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Peoria. He said he hopes to release the name Wednesday following the autopsy.
wcsjnews.com
Morris Police Investigating Hit & Run Accident
One person was injured after a hit and run accident that occurred in Morris around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th. The Morris Police Department said a bicycle operated by Roy Erhman of Morris was heading northbound on the west side of the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Division Street when he was struck by a vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman ticketed after crash with mailbox
A Sandwich woman was arrested following a crash with a mailbox in the area of Lake Holiday Drive and E. 2750th Road in Northville Township early Sunday morning. 35-year-old Ashley Kotecki, of Sandwich, is charged with failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after hitting unattended property, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Kotecki was pulled over in the area of N. 48th Road and 2750th by LaSalle County deputies.
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, September 19th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Maurice Koonice, 60, of Bolingbrook, for domestic battery. He...
walls102.com
New yield signs coming to Mendota intersection
MENDOTA – New yield signs will be coming to a Mendota intersection. A traffic study conducted by the Mendota Police Department found that traffic control was needed on a portion of 9th St. Alderwoman Vicki Johnson said residents have raised concerns about the intersection. Yield signs are expected to be erected in the next month for 9th Street at 2nd Ave.
Three kids brought to hospital after DeKalb crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three kids under 8-years-old were brought to the hospital after a crash in DeKalb County Sunday. It happened at Shabbona and Fairview Roads around 12:36 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A white Kia Telluride, driven by 44-year-old Kristen Miller of Lombard, was traveling south on Shabbona Road, […]
walls102.com
Individual found deceased after residential fire in Rochelle
ROCHELLE – One person was found deceased after a residential fire in Rochelle Sunday morning. The Rochelle Fire Department say they were called to the 500 block of 7th Ave for a report of smoke around 10:45 AM. The Rochelle Police Department also responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Release of the deceased individual’s name is pending notification of next of kin.
25newsnow.com
2 wanted for questioning in relation to shooting in Streator
LIVINGSTON COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question two people in relation to a shooting in Streator. The sheriff’s office says Alyssa K. Shelton and Timothy M. Wheaton, both from Streator, are wanted for questioning after a shooting that occurred in the 1400 block of South Cleveland Avenue in Streator on September 17.
Mendota Reporter
Sublette residents concerned for public safety
SUBLETTE — Sublette residents expressed their concerns for public safety to the Sublette Village Board and a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy at a recent meeting. The Sublette Village Board met for its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. All members were present except trustees Mackenzie Belan and Jeff Meyers.
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich students kept indoors during police search Wednesday morning
The Sandwich School District had to keep students indoors during a police search in the area near school buildings Wednesday morning. According to a message sent to families by Superintendent Tom Sodaro, the Sandwich Police Department had contacted the school district at around 8:30 to say that officers were attempting to apprehend a suspect and recommended that students be kept indoors. The district says the situation was resolved just after nine.
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Comments / 2