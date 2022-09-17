ROCHELLE — A woman passed away following a fire in Rochelle on Sunday morning, Rochelle Police Department Chief Eric Higby said Monday. At 10:46 a.m. the Rochelle Fire Department was called to a residence located at 503 7th Avenue, apartment two, following a report of smoke. Upon arrival, the woman was found to be deceased. RPD responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim has yet to be released. Higby said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Peoria. He said he hopes to release the name Wednesday following the autopsy.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO