ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
NFL

Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense

Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
NFL

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

It's been roughly nine years since Austen Lane took the field for an NFL game. But the former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round pick is most certainly back in the big leagues. Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Top performances from Week 2

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, then talk about Week 2's top performers . And finally go over the top...
NFL
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game

It's been a grim -- REAL grim -- start to the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. Last season, the offensive line was perceived as one of the only weak spots in an attack that helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Fixes made to that unit this offseason raised expectations. But Joe Burrow and Co. have fallen far short, with the offense failing to find any sort of rhythm and settling into the bottom half of the NFL in terms of yardage, while the team has gone 0-2 this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset. The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision. It's apropos the CB's decision to retire comes a day before the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Punter#Nfl Network#Bears#American Football
NFL

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

They say one is the loneliest number, but two sure wasn't much better for Kenny Golladay on Sunday. That's the total number of snaps the receiver played in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Justin Herbert's rib cartilage fracture didn't prevent him from going through his usual Wednesday routine. How that impacts his status for Sunday remains to be seen. Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' official practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
NFL
NFL

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network

Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has joined NFL Network as a studio analyst, it was announced today. Sanders will make his NFL Network debut on NFL GameDay Morning Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on the most comprehensive pregame show on television.
NFL
NFL

Next Woman Up: Maria Rodriguez, International Content Manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy