Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL
Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) has full movement in extremities after leaving Monday night's game in ambulance
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was immobilized and transported in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson, who had full movement in his extremities, was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo, New York, for evaluation. He was scheduled for a CT scan and X-rays.
NFL
Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes it's time to let Geno Smith cook: 'We don't need to hold him back'
A week after Smith's inspired play helped the Seattle Seahawks upset former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, head coach Pete Carroll's club came crashing down in the form of 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Over those two games, Smith has emerged with a league-high 81...
NFL
Buccaneers signing WR Cole Beasley to practice squad, expected to elevate him to active roster
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another well-known receiver. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Bucs are signing wideout Cole Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he'll be elevated to the active roster soon, per a source informed of the situation. The 33-year-old...
NFL
NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints
The NFL has sent a message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers former head coach Bruce Arians for his role in Sunday's skirmish with the New Orleans Saints that led to Mike Evans' one-game suspension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league sent Arians, now serving...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'
Fresh off a heartbreaking and stunning loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens have a new concern. Lamar Jackson (elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official practice report. Jackson told reporters Wednesday he's "feeling good" and that he'll participate in Thursday's practice and Sunday's game. Jackson...
NFL
Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense
Consternation abounds in Pittsburgh surrounding quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the lack of deep shots through two weeks. Trubisky checked the ball down often in Sunday's loss to New England Patriots and hasn't stretched the field much through two games despite a receiver corps highlighted by Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens.
NFL
The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A great sign for one of the league's top contenders. -- Three biggest risers after Week 2. -- Which player is entering the way-too-early...
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout
It's been roughly nine years since Austen Lane took the field for an NFL game. But the former Jacksonville Jaguars fifth-round pick is most certainly back in the big leagues. Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Top performances from Week 2
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, then talk about Week 2's top performers . And finally go over the top...
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals' passing game
It's been a grim -- REAL grim -- start to the 2022 season for the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. Last season, the offensive line was perceived as one of the only weak spots in an attack that helped carry Cincinnati to the Super Bowl. Fixes made to that unit this offseason raised expectations. But Joe Burrow and Co. have fallen far short, with the offense failing to find any sort of rhythm and settling into the bottom half of the NFL in terms of yardage, while the team has gone 0-2 this season.
NFL
Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons
Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset. The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision. It's apropos the CB's decision to retire comes a day before the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'
They say one is the loneliest number, but two sure wasn't much better for Kenny Golladay on Sunday. That's the total number of snaps the receiver played in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys fan who rode horse through Walmart after win over Bengals
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on a fan who rode a horse in Walmart after the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day
Justin Herbert's rib cartilage fracture didn't prevent him from going through his usual Wednesday routine. How that impacts his status for Sunday remains to be seen. Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' official practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.
NFL
Niners QB Trey Lance undergoes successful surgery to repair fractured right ankle
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his injured right ankle, the team announced Monday, and is expected to be fully healed for the 2023 campaign. "Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance's ankle, a fibula fracture and ligament disruption," the team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
NFL
NFL Week 2 takeaways: McDaniel's Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won't implode, Pickett looms in PIT
All Brian Daboll does is win. Meanwhile, the ultimate winner, Tom Brady, is being carried by his defense. And last season's Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, got back on the positive side of the W-L ledger, as the Atlanta Falcons' frantic fourth-quarter rally fell short. Sunday did feature...
NFL
Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins NFL Network
Former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has joined NFL Network as a studio analyst, it was announced today. Sanders will make his NFL Network debut on NFL GameDay Morning Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, joining Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund and Rachel Bonnetta on the most comprehensive pregame show on television.
NFL
Next Woman Up: Maria Rodriguez, International Content Manager for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Comments / 0