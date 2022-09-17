When seeking out the season’s newest trends, the runways aren’t the only place to source sartorial inspiration. The street style spotted in between each show or event is equally as inspiring and also telling of what our fashion future has in store. Of the top trends from New York Fashion Week 2022, we couldn’t help but notice the slew of sleek leather midiskirts worn time and again by some of fashion’s chicest insiders. The embrace of shin-grazing hemlines comes as no surprise, given that for fall 2022, many designers like Bottega Veneta (who can forget those sumptuous buttery leather midiskirts in purple and pale yellow?) have called upon the prim and properness of 1950s silhouettes. Retro fashion, or retro-to-wear, if you will, was also one of the spotlight trends that walked the Vogue: World runway this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO