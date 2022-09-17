Read full article on original website
Go Inside The Studio with Nensi Dojaka–The Brains Behind Spring 2023’s Best Barbie Pink Dress
Next stop on the fashion month marathon: London! In the latest episode of In The Studio, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Projects Editor Julia Hobbs pays a visit to LVMH Prize-winning designer Nensi Dojaka—and discovers that the Albanian fashion star had Greta Gerwig’s Barbie on her mind for her Spring collection. Here’s your exclusive first look at the rose-petal pink gown she hopes the film’s lead, Margot Robbie, will wear on the red carpet next summer. PLUS: We take a sneak peek at Nensi’s brand-new denim offering, which is destined to be top of every fashion editor’s wish list come spring…
The Target Fall Designer Collection is All About Versatility
Over the years, Target has worked with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The pitch is a designer’s dream: their creations stocked across the country and the chance to work with Target’s vast network of factories and sourcing. There have been some memorable and highly coveted collabs from the mass-retailer: Rodarte, Marimekko, Missoni. On October 9, Target will release its latest designer collection, which will feature capsules from Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. And these pieces are not meant to hang in your closet and collect dust. Each capsule features versatile and practical clothes that can be folded into the full scope of Target customers’ lives. Things you can wear from work to dinner to a party.
Kendall Jenner Is Ushering in Fall With a Series of Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner—and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers—who doesn’t?—but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having already stepped out in vintage styles...
Leather Midiskirts Are Fall’s Top Trending Item
When seeking out the season’s newest trends, the runways aren’t the only place to source sartorial inspiration. The street style spotted in between each show or event is equally as inspiring and also telling of what our fashion future has in store. Of the top trends from New York Fashion Week 2022, we couldn’t help but notice the slew of sleek leather midiskirts worn time and again by some of fashion’s chicest insiders. The embrace of shin-grazing hemlines comes as no surprise, given that for fall 2022, many designers like Bottega Veneta (who can forget those sumptuous buttery leather midiskirts in purple and pale yellow?) have called upon the prim and properness of 1950s silhouettes. Retro fashion, or retro-to-wear, if you will, was also one of the spotlight trends that walked the Vogue: World runway this year.
Street Style Obsessed? You Won't Want to Miss Our New Video Series
We’re big fans of street style. Huge! What’s not to love? Seeing how “real” people dress—as in, folks who aren’t celebrities with full-time stylists!—day to day is both inspiring and fascinating. This past New York Fashion Week, for instance, there were tons of distinctive outfits to behold—many of which were shot by Vogue’s resident street style photographer, Phil Oh. And now, in a brand new video series, Vogue is taking an even closer look at the stories and sentiments behind some of the world’s more eccentric and well-dressed individuals.
Your Exclusive October Issue Tour with Vogue’s Taylor Antrim
Just for Vogue Club members: As each new issue of Vogue rolls out, someone from our team will share the story of how the magazine was created—and this month, that’s Vogue’s Deputy Editor Taylor Antrim. “This is the fourth time Jennifer Lawrence has been on our cover...
How Princess Charlotte’s Jewelry Pays a Poignant Tribute to the Queen
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a small horseshoe, delicately pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing—“I think this...
Julia Fox Looked Fashionably Drenched In Milan
Julia Fox is following fashion month around the world, and doing her part as an It girl by delivering plenty of statement ensembles in the process. For her appearance at the Diesel spring 2023 show in Milan, Fox arrived in a major drip-drip. The actor, model, and muse wore a blue leather jacket paired with a matching mini skirt. Completing the look was her slick hair that featured streaks of blue throughout. It was an unexpected pop of color from the star, who typically favors all black.
Katie Holmes Just Wore All Her Style Signatures at Once
Ever since she was snapped wearing that Khaite cashmere bra and matching, barely-buttoned cardigan in 2019, Katie Holmes has been a street-style star. By now, the Dawson’s Creek actor is known for instantly recognizable wardrobe signatures, from wide-leg jeans and girlish ballet flats, to snug knits and normcore trainers. And her latest look is a mash-up of all her favorite pieces.
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Men’s Style Stars Are Embracing Platform Heels
The higher the heel, the closer to heaven. Some of men’s fashion’s biggest stars have been taking that to heart recently. While wearing high heels has become more commonplace for people of all genders over the past few years, a few male style heavy hitters have skipped over the high-heeled loafers and even kitten heels and headed straight for bold and chunky platforms. And there’s nothing middle of the road about these shoes either. Lil Nas X, who is six feet two, once wore a pair that were five inches high.
Phil Oh’s Best Street Style Photos From the Spring 2023 Shows in London
In no other city do you see as much love for local designers as in London. This season, Vogue Runway’s street style photographer Phil Oh spotted show goers in Chopova Lowena skirts, Simone Rocha dresses, and JW Anderson knits, among other hometown heroes. Of course, in London there’s no bigger hometown hero than Her Majesty the Queen, and with her funeral taking place there were subdued, even somber, looks in the mix too. See them all here.
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Halle Bailey, St. Vincent, and More
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. This week’s best beauty Instagrams centered on flawless skin and bold lips. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey prepped for a big game with luminous skin and an overlined lip, a vibe echoed by Hailey Bieber and her chocolate-rose pout. Cindy Crawford shared a selfie from her time at Burning Man—her trademark brunette texturized by the desert’s trademark dust—as elsewhere, Gwyneth Paltrow captured her clean complexion from the back of a car.
The Curious Case of Brad Pitt, Château Miraval, and a Compelling New Luxury Skin Care Line
Brad Pitt has not read the beauty tutorial memo. We’re 25 minutes into a world’s first interview with the actor, producer, philanthropist, wine producer, and newly minted skin care brand founder at Château Miraval, the sprawling property and vineyard in the South of France that Pitt bought with Angelina Jolie in 2012, and after a few quick-fire questions we arrive at the inevitable part of any skin care founder interview: “What’s your regimen?” I ask, with a certain amount of trepidation. “Can we have a product demonstration?”
Margot Robbie Makes the Three-Piece Suit Way Less Stuffy
Typically, you suit up in order to head into an office. A blazer with trousers is one of the most sleek and professional outfits to wear to work—you can’t go wrong with it. But that doesn’t have to mean it has to be stuffy or devoid of any fashion personality. Just take cues from Margot Robbie: The star stepped out in New York City today wearing a modern take on a gray three-piece suit.
Taylor Swift Is Deep In Her Edgy Disco Era
Taylor Swift received a special award at last night’s Nashville Songwriter Awards: Songwriter-Artist of the Decade. “Writing songs is my life’s work and my hobby and my never-ending thrill,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “I am moved beyond words that you, my peers, decided to honor me in this way for work I’d still be doing if I had never been recognized for it.”
A vibrant series by Thandiwe Muriu celebrates African culture and heritage
There’s an extensive and quite engaging explanation for each and every vibrant image in Thandiwe Muriu's series Camo: it deciphers the hidden meanings, references and stories behind the objects, the print designs, the hairstyles. Each one is also paired with an African proverb, and one particularly caught my eyes: “However far a stream flows, it doesn’t forget its origin”. It seems a good metaphor of Muriu's art. Self-taught, born and raised in Nairobi, Thandiwe managed to create her own universe, merging Kenyan history and tradition with her very own personal - and utterly contemporary - aesthetic.
Nina Ricci Taps Gender-Fluid Designer Harris Reed
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Nina Ricci has appointed Harris Reed, the 26-year-old British-American designer known for his gender-fluid identity and creations, as creative director. His first collection for the Puig-owned fashion and fragrance brand will be unveiled in early 2023.
These Indigenous Beadworkers Infuse Tradition With a Sense of Humor
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. In season one, episode four of Reservation Dogs—the successful FX series following four Indigenous teens in Oklahoma—one of the main characters, Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), wants to purchase a beaded medallion for his distant father, who is passing through town. Bear and his friends visit “Auntie B,” one of their community’s best beadwork artists, to peruse the options: They come across kooky necklaces, including a fully-beaded pickle and a deliberately phallic-shaped microphone. “This is amazing, but I don’t know if my dad is that into pickles,” says Bear, inspecting the otherwise intricate craftwork.
Arizona Muse on the Devastating Link Between Deforestation and the Fashion Industry
The fashion industry’s impact on the Earth is widespread and overwhelming: the water it requires; the chemicals and their discharge into the natural environment; the mining of metals for zippers and embellishments; the mass amount of waste; the degrading effect of industrial agriculture on soil and biodiversity. And yet, the devastating impact of fashion on forests is kept comparatively quiet. Research shows that 48 percent of tree-based fashion fabrics are potentially linked with deforestation, at the expense of soil health, endangered animals, native plants, and indigenous communities.
