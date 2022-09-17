Franklin County Commissioners had a lot of county business to address in their Sep. 12 meeting. Randy Henrie updated them on the courthouse progress to start things off. Some key points were the completion of the elevator shaft and that everything is ready for the walls, which are scheduled to go up Sep. 26. For those who are interested, a camera is on site and can be accessed by the public at this link: https://www.ipcamlive.com/fccourthousecontstruction The page shows a live view and on the left side a time-lapse menu can be accessed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID ・ 22 HOURS AGO