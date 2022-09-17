Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Webcam shows progress on courthouse; landfill fees raised
Franklin County Commissioners had a lot of county business to address in their Sep. 12 meeting. Randy Henrie updated them on the courthouse progress to start things off. Some key points were the completion of the elevator shaft and that everything is ready for the walls, which are scheduled to go up Sep. 26. For those who are interested, a camera is on site and can be accessed by the public at this link: https://www.ipcamlive.com/fccourthousecontstruction The page shows a live view and on the left side a time-lapse menu can be accessed.
Herald-Journal
Franklin County Healthcare Foundation offering annual grants
Franklin County Healthcare Foundation is now accepting applications for community grants until Oct. 31, 2022. Each year, Franklin County Healthcare Foundation allots funding to community programs and initiatives that help carry out its mission of developing healthcare within Franklin County Medical Center; partnering with our community to improve healthcare; improving access to healthcare; and reducing health risks and encouraging healthy lifestyles through education and prevention.
Herald-Journal
Logan hospital recognized as a top performing hospital
Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a release sent out by the hospital. The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from...
Herald-Journal
Dayton to drill again in search for more water
The most recent Dayton City Council meeting began with the approval of a new council member. Zane Hendrickson will be taking over the council seat that was vacated by Reid Olsen back in June. He will officially begin next month as that night he had a previous engagement and left shortly after taking his oath.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
Ambulance service elects officers
On the evening of September 8, a question regarding those eligible to vote created a brief flurry that sent election officials to the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service organizational document to establish the proper protocol. Those eligible to vote total 23 by the most recent count, and a simple majority meant the winner must obtain no less than twelve votes to win an officer position. The Bear Lake County Ambulance Service elected Jericca Phelps as president of the organization for 2022-2023. New to an officer position is Jon Marx who was elected vice president during the final vote of the night.
Herald-Journal
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in Cache Valley mirrors national trend
Cache Valley has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan.
Herald-Journal
Community Calendar
• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
ksl.com
Judge finds Clearfield man guilty of assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51, was convicted by a 2nd...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gephardt Daily
Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun
HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
Davis County mom raising awareness about rare tumor based on personal experience
A Davis county mom is raising awareness about a condition that has impacted her life since 1996. All those years ago, DeAnn Sorensen noticed a large lump behind one of her knees.
Herald-Journal
Island Market celebrates over 100 years of history in Logan, USU exhibit
The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning. Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.
Who's feeling the pain in Utah as mortgage rates climb?
Mortgage rates climbed to more than 6% last week for the first time since 2008, a moment in time when the housing market crashed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
Intruder enters elementary school, wanders into classroom, takes backpack
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – On Sept. 7, a man entered E. G. King Elementary School, wandered into a classroom, stole a backpack and left the school. Police later found the man. The school maintenance team checked to make sure all doors were in working order, and the school district is positive this type of […]
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Motorcyclist dies after cut being off, struck by turning car
ROY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died at an area hospital Monday morning after a car turned in front of him at an intersection in Roy. Police were called to the scene, on 1900 West at 4800 South, at about 7:09 a.m., Officer Stuart Hackworth, RCPD, told Gephardt Daily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
Herald-Journal
PHS and WS Homecoming Royalty
- West Side Royalty from Sep. 2 and Preston royalty from Sep. 16. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Comments / 0