Cache County, UT

Herald-Journal

Webcam shows progress on courthouse; landfill fees raised

Franklin County Commissioners had a lot of county business to address in their Sep. 12 meeting. Randy Henrie updated them on the courthouse progress to start things off. Some key points were the completion of the elevator shaft and that everything is ready for the walls, which are scheduled to go up Sep. 26. For those who are interested, a camera is on site and can be accessed by the public at this link: https://www.ipcamlive.com/fccourthousecontstruction The page shows a live view and on the left side a time-lapse menu can be accessed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Franklin County Healthcare Foundation offering annual grants

Franklin County Healthcare Foundation is now accepting applications for community grants until Oct. 31, 2022. Each year, Franklin County Healthcare Foundation allots funding to community programs and initiatives that help carry out its mission of developing healthcare within Franklin County Medical Center; partnering with our community to improve healthcare; improving access to healthcare; and reducing health risks and encouraging healthy lifestyles through education and prevention.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Logan hospital recognized as a top performing hospital

Logan Regional Hospital has been recognized as one of the top performing hospitals in the United States for the 11th time, as it was named on the 2022 Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, according to a release sent out by the hospital. The list, published by Fortune magazine, comes from...
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Dayton to drill again in search for more water

The most recent Dayton City Council meeting began with the approval of a new council member. Zane Hendrickson will be taking over the council seat that was vacated by Reid Olsen back in June. He will officially begin next month as that night he had a previous engagement and left shortly after taking his oath.
DAYTON, ID
Cache County, UT
Herald-Journal

Ambulance service elects officers

On the evening of September 8, a question regarding those eligible to vote created a brief flurry that sent election officials to the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service organizational document to establish the proper protocol. Those eligible to vote total 23 by the most recent count, and a simple majority meant the winner must obtain no less than twelve votes to win an officer position. The Bear Lake County Ambulance Service elected Jericca Phelps as president of the organization for 2022-2023. New to an officer position is Jon Marx who was elected vice president during the final vote of the night.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar

• Bear Lake County Library: Open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call or come to get info on new events 208-847-1664. • Community Center: The dining area is open Wed., Thurs., and Fri. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is available, and there will also be home delivery on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please call the Center by 10:30 a.m. at 208-847-3141 to schedule.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Amy Adams
Gephardt Daily

Harrisville police go public in search for misplaced handgun

HARRISVILLE, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Harrisville Police Department has enlisted the help of the public in locating a missing handgun. The department posted a public plea just before 9 p.m. Monday following a fruitless search for the gun over the last two days after it was reported to the HPD Sunday morning.
HARRISVILLE, UT
Herald-Journal

Island Market celebrates over 100 years of history in Logan, USU exhibit

The Island Market in Logan celebrated the opening of an online exhibit created by Utah State University with a ribbon cutting and hotdogs Wednesday morning. Mark Lunt, the market’s managing owner, said the research done by USU students has uncovered fascinating historical details of the store.
LOGAN, UT
#Cost Of Living#The Cache County Council#Human Resources Director
Herald-Journal

Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck

Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

PHS and WS Homecoming Royalty

West Side Royalty from Sep. 2 and Preston royalty from Sep. 16.

