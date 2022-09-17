Read full article on original website
Related
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
TechSpot
This card could let users stream PC games to the Nintendo Switch
Something to look forward to: Many users enjoy streaming PC games to mobile devices through apps like Steam Link, but there currently isn't an official method to bring similar functionality to the Nintendo Switch. One company hopes to sell an attachment for that purpose, and the project seems to be off to a good start.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Premium Adds 20 New Games From PS5, PS4, PS3, and More
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers have today gained access to 20 new games that stem from PS5, PS4, PS3, PSP, and PS1 platforms. Since first launching the new tiers of PS Plus earlier in 2022, Sony has slowly been beefing up the game libraries that PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers can access. Now, those libraries have gotten drastically larger today thanks to this new influx of titles.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played
"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game
A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
Engadget
The Xbox app for PC now has 'HowLongToBeat' built in
Microsoft has . The September update adds . If you’re not familiar with the website, it’s a resource where you can find out how much time you may need to complete a specific game. What makes HowLongToBeat so helpful is that it has separate estimates for players with different playstyles.
It looks like one of the best PS5 games is coming to Steam
PS5 launch title Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks set to jump onto PC in the immediate future. A recent update to online database SteamDB – a third-party site that automatically collects data uploaded to Valve’s storefront – suggests an anonymous listing on the platform is actually Sackboy: A Big Adventure in disguise. As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), an icon has been added to a listing titled “Steel PC”. The icon shows an image of Sackboy, and looks to have been cropped from the game’s box art.
An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity
Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
Digital Trends
How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse
Nvidia will soon be powering its version of the metaverse with the same robust infrastructure that powers the company’s GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. Nvidia revealed Omniverse Cloud during its GTC 2022 keynote, which brings Nvidia’s suite of metaverse tools to nearly any PC. Although Omniverse has been...
Gamespot
GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Reveal Trailer
25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.
itechpost.com
Elden Ring: The Board Game Is in the Works — Here’s What You Need To Know
Soon, you'll be able to play one of the most beloved games of the year in a different method. The company that created the board games for the video games Dark Souls, Monster Hunter World, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Resident Evil announced that it is developing an Elden Ring board game through Kickstarter.
itechpost.com
Phil Spencer Still Wants To Bring Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox Following Three Years of Waiting
Microsoft is not giving up on getting one of Square Enix's games to their platform. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has recently announced he has not given up on bringing Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox platforms even after three years of silence on the matter. Final Fantasy XIV, which was...
ComicBook
PlayStation VR2 Trailer Shows Off Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and More
PlayStation has released a new promo trailer for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 that shows off the specifications of the device as well as footage from video games like Horizon Call of the Mountain and Resident Evil Village. It's basically just a bunch of footage from various titles confirmed for the PS VR2 that is broadly in line with the commercials PlayStation released leading up to the launch of the PlayStation 5.
Engadget
'Deathloop' is now available on Xbox Game Pass
Deathloop, a terrific time-loop puzzle box in the guise of a first-person shooter, is now available on Xbox. Until now, Arkane Lyon's most recent game had been a PlayStation 5 console exclusive (it was available on PC too). As of today, though, it's playable on Xbox Series X/S through Xbox Game Pass, as well as on Xbox One, tablets, phones and desktop browsers through cloud gaming. PC Game Pass subscribers can check it out at no extra cost on their gaming rig too. In addition, PS Plus Extra and Premium members now have access to Deathloop on PS5 as part of their subscription.
Comments / 0