Norman, OK

247Sports

Despite early-season brilliance, freshman LB Jaren Kanak maintaining "windshield mentality"

Though he's only three games into his collegiate career, it's already become quite apparent that Jaren Kanak is a household name in the making. Despite sporadic playing time, the Sooners' ballyhooed freshman linebacker is currently fourth on the team with 17 tackles, and his elite athleticism and nose for the football have been on full display thus far in September. He officially announced his arrival last Saturday in Oklahoma's 49-14 victory over Nebraska, forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the second half. His duty expanded due to the second-quarter ejection of Dashaun White, Kanak ultimately finished the contest with 10 tackles — and the breakout performance earned him a pat on the back from his head coach once the dust settled in Lincoln.
NORMAN, OK
blackchronicle.com

Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables

Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners’ first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach’s fast start.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Iconic CFB rivalry to end during conference realignment, per report

College football is great, and one of the greatest selling points are the iconic rivalries throughout the sport. The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs in Michigan vs. Michigan State, the Axe between Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy – given to the winner of the game between Iowa and Minnesota – are just a few of the iconic games in the B1G.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10

When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO

The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
EDMOND, OK
visitokc.com

OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC

Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Daily South

12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History

A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

