DrummBeat: Sooners miss out on four-star DL | What's next for OU's DL recruiting? | 2023 DL class prediction
So, I was late to the party on CB’ing Renaud, and that was because I was told after the Party in the Palace that it was still a battle. I know there were rumors he was.
Despite early-season brilliance, freshman LB Jaren Kanak maintaining "windshield mentality"
Though he's only three games into his collegiate career, it's already become quite apparent that Jaren Kanak is a household name in the making. Despite sporadic playing time, the Sooners' ballyhooed freshman linebacker is currently fourth on the team with 17 tackles, and his elite athleticism and nose for the football have been on full display thus far in September. He officially announced his arrival last Saturday in Oklahoma's 49-14 victory over Nebraska, forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the second half. His duty expanded due to the second-quarter ejection of Dashaun White, Kanak ultimately finished the contest with 10 tackles — and the breakout performance earned him a pat on the back from his head coach once the dust settled in Lincoln.
blackchronicle.com
Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners’ first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach’s fast start.
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy responds to Bedlam series with Oklahoma ending
The Bedlam rivalry series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is set to end when the Sooners join the SEC. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, in which he spoke with both university’s athletic directors, playing the game out of conference prevents serious logistical issues. After news broke Tuesday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Iconic CFB rivalry to end during conference realignment, per report
College football is great, and one of the greatest selling points are the iconic rivalries throughout the sport. The Game between Ohio State and Michigan, the Paul Bunyan Trophy up for grabs in Michigan vs. Michigan State, the Axe between Wisconsin and Minnesota and the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy – given to the winner of the game between Iowa and Minnesota – are just a few of the iconic games in the B1G.
Amid some Tuesday tempo talk, Joseph points to mistake made by him in first Husker head coach outing
As Mickey Joseph critiqued his own work in his first game as Nebraska's interim head coach, one particular error was glaring to him. Ambition had probably gotten the upper hand on wisdom in one area. Perhaps it was not a game to spend occupying the speedy left lane. "On Saturday,...
Major Oklahoma DL Target Picks Alabama Over the Sooners
OU fell short to the Crimson Tide in a major 2023 defensive line recruiting battle.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO
The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
Cross-country trail created in Moore after three students killed in 2020
MOORE, Okla. — Moore Norman Technology Center (MNTC) Workforce & Economic Development Director Joe Ely said it all started with just one question: “Can we use the hill on your property to train?”. Moore cross-country runners have taken their practice to main roads around town for decades. But...
KOCO
Athletes on UCO women’s track, cross country team file lawsuit for alleged Title IX violations
EDMOND, Okla. — Athletes on the University of Central Oklahoma women’s track and cross-country team filed a lawsuit for alleged Title IX violations. The lawsuit alleges athletes on the team aren’t treated as well as men’s student-athletes. Some female athletes said they don’t have the same facilities and perks that men’s sports have.
The Daily South
12-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Black College Student In Oklahoma History
A 12-year-old boy from Oklahoma City recently became the youngest black college student in Oklahoma history. Elijah Muhammad Jr. started his freshman year at Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) last month. He's currently enrolled in three classes as part of his major, cyber security. Elijah Jr. told KFOR that he...
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
