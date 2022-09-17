Though he's only three games into his collegiate career, it's already become quite apparent that Jaren Kanak is a household name in the making. Despite sporadic playing time, the Sooners' ballyhooed freshman linebacker is currently fourth on the team with 17 tackles, and his elite athleticism and nose for the football have been on full display thus far in September. He officially announced his arrival last Saturday in Oklahoma's 49-14 victory over Nebraska, forcing and recovering a fumble on the first play of the second half. His duty expanded due to the second-quarter ejection of Dashaun White, Kanak ultimately finished the contest with 10 tackles — and the breakout performance earned him a pat on the back from his head coach once the dust settled in Lincoln.

NORMAN, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO