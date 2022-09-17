Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Publix Sports Park plans to expand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
WJHG-TV
After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course. When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery. After issues getting...
WJHG-TV
PCB tourism saw record numbers in July
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history. “This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said...
Panama City mobile home residents fear displacement
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An apartment complex proposal is stirring up emotions in a Panama City mobile home park. “Rumor is that they’re going to tear the trailers down and they’re going to be apartments and stuff,” Creekside Mobile Home Park Resident Patty Betty said. “But I’m not sure about that.” Creekside Mobile Home […]
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
WJHG-TV
Washington County awarded industrial park site certification, allowing for future growth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like much of the Panhandle, Washington County is growing. One industrial site in Chipley is helping businesses build from the ground up. What may look like a normal wooded area on the side of the road now, may soon look very different. The Washington County...
Highway 231 and Star Avenue intersection to be realigned
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioner approved the funding agreement to realign Star Avenue and Highway 231 with Titus Road. Officials said the intersection of Highway 231 with Star Avenue and John Pitts Road experiences heavy congestion and has a high crash rate. Bay County and Panama City will both contribute $2 million […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boat Manufacturer to Create 105 Jobs in Florida
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Boat manufacturer Mocama Marine LLC will open...
WJHG-TV
New EMS service coming to Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 70s (a few upper 60s inland). On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The forecast stays hot and dry through Friday with a slight cool down (60s at night and 80s during the day) and less humid weather this weekend.
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a kitten who was very fitting for the start of fall. “Autumn” and many other animals are available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this season.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle with lows in the 60s inland with low 70s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be hot with highs in the 90s area wide. The hot and dry weather continues this week and on into the weekend.
2 Small Florida Towns Mentioned on Architectural Digest's List of Most Beautiful Small Towns in America
When one thinks of a beautiful destination in America, one might think of iconic cities like New York City or colorful, seaside communities like those in Cape Cod. There's no arguably no shame in being attracted to beautiful places. They can soothe and uplift us when we visit them.
Cherry Street construction meeting to take place
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City will hold a construction kick-off meeting for phase one of the Cherry Street infrastructure improvement project on Monday. The meeting will take place on September 19 at 6:30 p.m. The project includes the reconstruction of Cherry Street from East Beach Drive to Bonita Avenue. The […]
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with mainly clear skies this morning. We’ll have plenty of sunshine ahead for today like day’s prior. Temperatures will warm quickly in the sun today. We’ll get the morning started...
Little Village to host first ever Local Art Fest in St. Andrews
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– ‘Keep St. Andrews Salty’ is the tagline for Historic St. Andrews. The Panama City neighborhood is known for its artistic culture and unique and independent small businesses. Little Village is celebrating the artists who make the St. Andrews neighborhood a thriving community through the first ever Local Art Festival. The event […]
Florida contractor claims innocence, refutes charge of fraudulently obtaining construction license
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man once accused of fraudulently obtaining a license for construction work and then using it in Bay County has settled the criminal case against him and spoke exclusively to News 13 about the case Monday. Gordon Andrews claims he was targeted by law enforcement and charged with several felonies […]
