You know how they always say this is the most dramatic finale in “Bachelor” history? Well, this really might have been it. “The Bachelorette” Season 19 began with leading ladies Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey both in seemingly happy relationships, with each only having one suitor left — for Rachel, it was Tino Franco; and for Gabby, it was Erich Schwer. Both women were hoping for proposals and they got them. But their fairytale endings were short-lived, as off-camera scandals soon ensued. Gabby and Erich weathered their storm of Erich texting one of his exes, who came forward on social media. The...
School is back in session at “Abbott Elementary,” this time with high-profile guest stars such Leslie Odom Jr. and … Gritty, the famous mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers. The fuzzy orange hockey supporter plays himself in the Season 2 premiere, titled “Development Day.” Janine, the second grade teacher played by series creator and recent Emmy winner Quinta Brunson, invites Gritty to Abbott Elementary to surprise the students on their first day of school, though things inevitably go wrong. “Gritty, to me, is such a beautiful representation of Philadelphia,” Brunson says in a behind-the-scenes video Variety can exclusively unveil. “The way he...
