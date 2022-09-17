ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno medical mission makes its 7th trip to Armenia

FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE) – It’s a tiny country with Azerbaijan to the east, Turkey to the west and Georgia and Iran to the north and south. Much of its three million people struggle in poverty, with affordable medical care in short supply. But this week, for the seventh year, a team of Fresno doctors will go to Armenia to help.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Legacy Construction is building a legacy in the Central Valley

Legacy Construction is a full-service local commercial contractor specializing in healthcare, retail and mixed-use developments. They’ve been in business in Fresno and the Central Valley since 2007. CEO Bill Cummings stopped by the studio to talk about the legacy they’re building as a trusted partner for local healthcare organizations....
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing woman found safe in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno councilmember in court on alleged extortion charge

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza made his first court appearance inside a Fresno Superior courtroom on Tuesday for two charges including extortion. The appearance comes months after claims surfaced that Esparza told the former city attorney to only work for the council majority...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Gw School Supply
YourCentralValley.com

Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma.  Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance.  “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fake gun, police chase, minor arrested, officers say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials. Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside. Police say they followed the […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man’s body pulled from Fresno County canal

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man’s body was pulled from a canal in Mendota Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office.   Deputies say Mendota Police responded to a report of a lifeless person in the water at Bass Avenue and Helm Canal Road north of Mendota Pool Park around At 9:15 a.m. Mendota […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
yourcentralvalley.com

3 crashes kill 5 people over the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Three deadly crashes over the weekend claimed the lives of five people. Four of those killed were killed by drivers suspected of being impaired or drunk while behind the wheel. A suspect of one DUI crash still recovering at CRMC and once recovered, will...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy