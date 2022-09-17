Read full article on original website
Multiple incidents being investigated at Clovis High School
The parent of a Clovis High School student tells Action News a man was knocking on the door and windows of a classroom during first period.
Fresno medical mission makes its 7th trip to Armenia
FRESNO, CALIF. (KSEE) – It’s a tiny country with Azerbaijan to the east, Turkey to the west and Georgia and Iran to the north and south. Much of its three million people struggle in poverty, with affordable medical care in short supply. But this week, for the seventh year, a team of Fresno doctors will go to Armenia to help.
Legacy Construction is building a legacy in the Central Valley
Legacy Construction is a full-service local commercial contractor specializing in healthcare, retail and mixed-use developments. They’ve been in business in Fresno and the Central Valley since 2007. CEO Bill Cummings stopped by the studio to talk about the legacy they’re building as a trusted partner for local healthcare organizations....
Missing woman found safe in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has confirmed that a missing woman has been found safe. On Monday, officials asked for help to find 26-year-old Michelle Rollo Veras after she was reported missing. Investigators said Veras has since been found safe.
3 Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Fresno on Sunday. The crash happened near Floral and Cedar Avenues at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Fresno councilmember in court on alleged extortion charge
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza made his first court appearance inside a Fresno Superior courtroom on Tuesday for two charges including extortion. The appearance comes months after claims surfaced that Esparza told the former city attorney to only work for the council majority...
14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
Two killed in ATV crash in Fresno County
An investigation is underway in western Fresno County after two people were killed in an off-road vehicle crash on Sunday.
20-year-old woman killed in crash in Western Fresno County: CHP
Despite the rainy weather, the family of 20-year-old Sandy Mendoza from Mendota gathered to pray the rosary at the spot where her life came to a sudden end.
Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has been more than 40 days since 22-year-old, Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at a gas station in Selma. Jolissa’s aunt, Joann Banda said they’ve brought in extra help to look into the disappearance. “We have no new updates from the police department,” Banda said. “We do have a new […]
Store clerk surprises thieves with gun after taking beer and demanding money
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are on the run following a store robbery in Southeast Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a Chevron gas station on Ventura and Cedar Avenues Monday afternoon. The trio was caught on camera throughout the entire incident. As seen on video, the...
Fake gun, police chase, minor arrested, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A minor is in police custody after he led police on a car chase through Fresno and Clovis on Tuesday, according to officials. Officers say they had located a stolen vehicle just before 4:45 p.m. at Peach and Shaw, with a driver and three passengers inside. Police say they followed the […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed while riding bike in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 37-year-old Enrique Navarro was shot and killed Saturday near Fairview and Tower avenues. Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the area after it was reported […]
Man’s body pulled from Fresno County canal
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man’s body was pulled from a canal in Mendota Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s office. Deputies say Mendota Police responded to a report of a lifeless person in the water at Bass Avenue and Helm Canal Road north of Mendota Pool Park around At 9:15 a.m. Mendota […]
Man killed, shot multiple times in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been killed after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Southwest Fresno. Fresno Police responded to South Fairview and Tower Avenues for a Shot Spotter alert of seven shots in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found a Hispanic...
Man hospitalized after being shot at northwest Fresno gas station
A man was hospitalized and after being shot several times at a northwest Fresno gas station on Sunday, now police are searching for a suspect.
CHP at scene of a triple fatal on Floral and Cedar
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)- A car collision left three occupants of a vehicle dead on Sunday afternoon according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a two-vehicle car collision on Cedar and Floral just before 1:47 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say that a Ford flatbed truck was traveling southbound on Cedar while an SUV […]
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
Families remember couple killed in suspected DUI crash in west central Fresno
Two Mendota families are struggling to deal with their heartbreak after their children were killed in a DUI crash. They are now determined to get justice for the young couple.
3 crashes kill 5 people over the weekend
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Three deadly crashes over the weekend claimed the lives of five people. Four of those killed were killed by drivers suspected of being impaired or drunk while behind the wheel. A suspect of one DUI crash still recovering at CRMC and once recovered, will...
