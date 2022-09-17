ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

California high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sir Milo Loftin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28fa8p_0hyuVBpw00

VISTA, Calif. ( KSWB ) — A Southern California high school has forfeited their football games scheduled for this week amid an assault investigation, it was announced Thursday.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred inside the Vista High varsity football locker room on August 31 where cellphone video showed a 14-year-old student being assaulted.

FDA: TikTok ‘challenges’ involving medicine are ‘a recipe for danger’

Vista High has forfeited the freshman, junior varsity and varsity football games scheduled for this week against Poway High and the games will not be rescheduled, Poway High football head coach Kyle Williams said.

After-school activities were also canceled for the rest of the week, with the district saying the assault investigation is causing disruptions.

Some students feel it is the right thing to do while others don’t agree with the decision.

“I hope the whole season is canceled,” student Johana Farias said.

“Why mess it up for the kids who had absolutely nothing to do with it?” questioned freshman football player Kaleb Zavala.

Rena Marrocco, who is a community member running for school board, says she understands both sides of the issue.

“On the one hand it’s kind of unfair to penalize the entire team and school for the actions of the few, but on the other hand, it does send a message that at least they are hearing that much,” Marrocco said.

Parents, students and community members rallied Wednesday outside of Vista High, demanding justice and accountability against the players suspected of being involved in an attack that was caught on video and spread on social media.

An online petition , calling for suspension or expulsion for the students involved has gathered over 9,000 signatures.

The Vista varsity head football coach has since been placed on leave until the investigation is complete, according to Vista Unified School District. The freshman football coach has been let go and Nexstar’s KSWB was told the boys in the video have all been taken off the team pending the investigation.

The Vista Unified School District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are conducting investigations into the incident.

KSWB’s Alani Letang contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Sports
State
California State
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
Vista, CA
Football
Vista, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Linus K12#Linus High School#Forfeits#School Board#American Football#Highschoolsports#Kswb#Tiktok
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy