Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Social Media Reacts to LeBron James Showing Off New Shaved-Head Look: 'Welcome to the Bald Side My Brother'
LeBron James appeared to show off a newly shaved head in his Instagram story on Tuesday A new look LeBron James has arrived — at least on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers star shared a picture of himself smiling in a barber's chair with his head seemingly shaved bald. As some pointed out on social media, the picture channeled two other famous NBA players who rocked the bald look with confidence when the time inevitably came — Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. For years, James' hair...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Chris Paul In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Sometimes, a certain event can feel fated. Whether that’s the case, or it simply feels that way is a matter of debate. The NBA has a lot of examples. Either way, it’s satisfying when things tie together. It gives us a sense of purpose. The world can be a chaotic place, so when everything falls into place, it makes us feel like we’re on solid ground.
Popculture
NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce
The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
LeBron James Appears To Shave His Head, Go Completely Bald
LeBron James’ new hairdo made the online world go crazy. On Tuesday, the Lakers star posted a photo to his Instagram story that sent social media wild. The photo showed him sporting a completely bald head. James, who turns 38 this December, smiles while wearing a barber cape. Nick...
Three Teams Who Could Consider Trading For Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks ahead of training camp, which is why these three teams should look to trade for Crowder.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly In Trade Negotiations Involving This Player
The Phoenix Suns have made veteran forward Jae Crowder available in trade talks despite going a league-best 64-18 last season.
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Might They Fill That Roster Spot with More Traditional Center?
Less than three hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Robert Williams is undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure, the Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. When Boston brought back Brodric Thomas and signed Jake Layman to a training camp deal, it ...
Celtics could sign ex-All-Star center amid Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics may be moving quickly after getting punched in the mouth by the Robert Williams news. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday on “NBA Today” that the Celtics had some interest in seven-time All-Star big LaMarcus Aldridge this summer. Wojnarowski notes that Boston has an open roster spot and that Aldridge is unsigned, indicating that the Celtics may rekindle that interest.
Knicks Sign Lakers Ex Svi Mykhailuk to Deal; Can He Make The Team?
Mykhailuk played for most recently for the Toronto Raptors. But can he find a home in the Big Apple?
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
