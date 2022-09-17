ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

KITV.com

Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections

Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Officer Involved Shooting of Dana Brown in 2019 ends in no charges

HONOLULU (KITV4)- Honolulu Prosecuting attorney Steve Alm says deadly force was justified in the 2019 police shooting death of 27-year-old Dana Brown in Kapolei. The latest report comes today as Alm addressed a backlog of Officer Involved Shooting investigations. One officer chased down and ending up killing Dana Brown. Prosecutor...
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

NTSB wants new cars to have devices to help combat drunk driving, speeding

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To help curb drunk driving and speeding, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) renewed its request to manufacturers to outfit new cars with devices geared towards restricting reckless drivers. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reported about 10,000 people across the nation die each year at the hands...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii

Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI

