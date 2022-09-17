Read full article on original website
Hundreds of bicyclists will take to Honolulu streets on Sunday, September 25
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Bicycling League is reminding drivers and pedestrians to share the road - especially on Sunday, September 25. That's when the Hawaii Bicycling League will set off for their 39th Honolulu Century Ride, which will bring 900 to 1,000 across 100 miles on Oahu.
Man, 64, dies after apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 64-year-old man has died after an apparent drowning at Waikiki Beach, Tuesday morning. The victim was brought to shore by bystanders after being found face down in the water fronting the Duke Kahanamoku statue, around 6:30 a.m. Crews with Honolulu Medical Services (EMS) responded and rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
14 red-light safety cameras will be installed at Honolulu intersections
Traffic light cameras will be installed at 14 intersections in Honolulu. The selected intersections have a history of crashes related to running red lights. The sensor in the roadway will communicate with the lights. If drivers pass the stop line while the light is red, the system will capture an image of the vehicle's license plate. The system is not designed to catch an image of the driver due to privacy concerns.
Officer Involved Shooting of Dana Brown in 2019 ends in no charges
HONOLULU (KITV4)- Honolulu Prosecuting attorney Steve Alm says deadly force was justified in the 2019 police shooting death of 27-year-old Dana Brown in Kapolei. The latest report comes today as Alm addressed a backlog of Officer Involved Shooting investigations. One officer chased down and ending up killing Dana Brown. Prosecutor...
Escapee, who fled from police while being medically cleared at hospital, arrested | UPDATE
Honolulu police confirm that they arrested Sky Brede around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Ewa Beach area. He was arrested for escape in the first degree.
Man in serious condition after motorcycle crash in Hawaii Kai
A vehicle collision was reported in Hawaii Kai by the Honolulu Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Security advisory sent out in downtown to ask residents to stay alert
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A downtown business issued a security advisory after an unknown man aggressively approached a female state employee. She was able to escape to a nearby office building and call police. She was walking alone on Alakea Street.
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Officials select 2 sites for Oahu red light cameras
Both locations are along Vineyard Boulevard; One is at Palama Street and the other is at Liliha Street.
Maui police search for missing mother, 4-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for a missing mother and her 4-year-old son on Maui. MPD says 33-year-old Michaela Gomez is not responding to calls or texts from family. She is believed to be with her 4-year-old son, Kanawai Texeira. Loved ones say they last spoke with Gomez around...
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
NTSB wants new cars to have devices to help combat drunk driving, speeding
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To help curb drunk driving and speeding, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) renewed its request to manufacturers to outfit new cars with devices geared towards restricting reckless drivers. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reported about 10,000 people across the nation die each year at the hands...
Southwest Airlines hands out ukuleles to passengers traveling to Hawaii
Passengers wanting to get away for a vacation in Hawaii last week received an added bonus -- ukulele lessons at 30,000 feet. During Friday’s six-hour flight from Long Beach, California, to Honolulu on Southwest Airlines, passengers were given a Mitchell MU40 Soprano ukulele from Guitar Center and a free class taught while the aircraft sped toward Hawaii, “Today” reported. Passengers also received a Road Runner carrying case.
Prosecutor: Honolulu police officer was justified in fatal shooting of 27-year-old in 2019
City Prosecutor Steve Alm said Tuesday that a Honolulu police officer was justified in fatally shooting a 27-year-old man during an encounter in 2019 at Campbell Industrial Park. Newly-released court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The suspect accused...
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
Man stabbed multiple times to his face on Kalihi Street
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his late 30s was stabbed several times to his face on Kalihi Street late Saturday night.
Gov. Ige halts work on new Aloha Stadium construction efforts
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Proposals for replacing Aloha Stadium are on hold as Hawaii Gov. David Ige apparently wants to take plans for a new stadium and entertainment district in a different direction. The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism is taking over the project from the Department of Accounting...
The Struggle Over Towering Wind Farms Is At The Center Of A Honolulu City Council Debate
A backlash has arisen against industrial wind turbines, with Kahuku residents leading the charge, raising an alarm about the problems the 40-story towers constructed there have created for them and for their children — pulsating noises, flickering shadows, and what they say are sleep disruptions, depression and new neurological ailments.
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
