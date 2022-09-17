Read full article on original website
KTLO
Salesville man who poured gasoline on woman and threatened to light match makes court appearance
A Salesville man who is alleged to have poured gasoline on a woman, threatened to light a match and set her aflame appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-three-year-old Clayton Robert Moore entered a not guilty plea to charges of second degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third degree domestic battery.
neareport.com
18 pounds of meth, $120,000 seized in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. – A large drug seizure was reported this week in Craighead County. On Sunday, September 18, deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force seized more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine as well as a little over $120,000 dollars.
KTLO
Man put on probation after pleading guilty to charges involving his mother
A 31-year-old man arrested after allegedly being involved in domestic disputes with his mother on more than one occasion appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Grant August Hall entered a guilty plea to the charges against him and was put on probation for 10 years. Police were called to...
KYTV
Family members of veteran, assault victim in northern Arkansas speak out
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home man appeared before a judge this week, accused of assaulting a female veteran in late August. Caleb Woodell, 31, faces a second-degree domestic battery charge. Mountain Home Police Department officers say the victim had stated she and Woodell had gotten into a...
KTLO
2 Izard County residents accused of discharging guns outside home with children inside
Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.
KTLO
Izard County Sheriff asking for assistance to find missing Melbourne man
Authorities in Izard County are asking for your help in locating a missing man. 63-year-old Mark Mitchell Ellis was last seen in Melbourne. He is described as a white male, 5’11” with gray hair and blue eyes, and weighing 190 pounds. If you have any information regarding Ellis,...
KTLO
Mushroom possession lands man on probation
A Mountain Home man arrested while in possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms entered a guilty plea to his charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old John Wesley Robert Reeder was put on probation for four years. A Mountain Home police officer stopped the car in...
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
KTLO
Jason Krug gets three years in prison and transfer to CCC
A number of criminal charges filed against Jason Joseph Krug stem from what started as a fairly routine traffic stop just before midnight in mid-September 2019. He appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week and pled guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center where he will receive addiction treatment.
KTLO
Man with felony convictions in three states pleads to BC charges
A man with prior felony convictions in California, Missouri and Nevada appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to his charges in this county. Fifty-eight-year-old Daniel Ray Holmes was arrested in Baxter County three times – with two of those arrests coming only 27 days apart.
KTLO
Previously convicted felon arrested for domestic battery and firearms charges
An Izard County man has been charged with 3 counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, domestic battery and interference with emergency communication. According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement was dispatched to a residence for a domestic disturbance. 33-year-old Kalob Jerry Morton of Horseshoe Bend, had reportedly became jealous over a video on the victim’s phone of their child wrestling. She stated Morton shoved her into the fireplace, drug her across the floor by her hair and broke her phone so she couldn’t call 911. At one point, the victim says Morton attempted to choke her. He then head-butted her causing dizziness and bleeding. Morton took the victims house keys as she was leaving so she could not return to the residence. The victim was able to leave to a friend’s house to call 911.
KTLO
Woman given 13 years in prison
A jury trial for a woman facing a number of major drug and weapons charges was made unnecessary when 35-year-old Katie Lee Fernandez pled guilty in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. She was sentenced to 13 years in prison. THE ARREST. On Oct. 9 2019, officers from several agencies, including...
KTLO
Tyler Wheeler pleads guilty to charges in eight criminal cases
A rural Mountain Home man who was first charged in a criminal case in 2012 was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-year-old Tyler Wheeler stood before the court facing charges in eight criminal cases stemming from events that took place this year and in 2021. GUILTY PLEA ENTERED...
KTLO
Prison time given to man with long criminal record
A man with a long list of criminal charges was back in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-nine-year-old Doyle Gene George who lists an address along State Highway 201 North entered a guilty plea to the latest charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison. According to...
Kait 8
High school criminal justice program receives retired patrol car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A newly donated retired police vehicle will now be at the center of learning at Nettleton High School. The criminal justice course will learn in an environment like none other. “Kids kind of get exposure to a lot of different things in the criminal justice system,...
neareport.com
18-wheeler drives off roadway into water in White County
A semi-truck carrying a trailer drove off the roadway and into a water-filled ditch Monday in White County, sending responders to work trying to remove the truck. It happened between Bald Knob and Augusta on Highway 64 East. The truck appeared to have left the road on the right side and entered a watery marsh or field. Water reached the driver’s side window on the cab with the passenger side further submerged, photos posted by the White County Sheriff’s Office showed.
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
KTLO
Woman gets prison time on drug possession charges
A woman arrested after drugs were found in her residence appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Wuest pled guilty to the charges against her, including having possession of 200 grams of methamphetamine, 111 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia used in both ingesting drugs and making them ready for sale.
Kait 8
Sheriff: Traffic stop nets 1,114 fentanyl pills
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two Newport men after they reported finding more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. According to a news release from the White County Sheriff’s Office, Searcy police officers stopped a white Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of South Main Street and West Beebe-Capps expressway at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13.
KTLO
4 arrested on multiple drug charges
Clockwise from top left: Michael Keen, Roger Harris, Kaleena Clifton and Philip Wilson (Photos courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A joint investigation by three agencies in eastern Mountain Home resulted in the arrest of four individuals on multiple drug charges. Thirty-year-old Philip Wilson of Flippin, 37-year-old Kaleena Clifton of Marion and 38-year-old Roger Harris and 34-year-old Michael Keen of Memphis are in the Baxter County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000 each.
