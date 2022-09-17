ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joey Votto, Luke Fickell among the Cincinnati sports stars at St. Xavier vs. Moeller

By Joe Harrington, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
Two of Cincinnati's most storied high school football programs went head-to-head on Friday when St. Xavier and Moeller played in a big GCL South game and the Cincinnati sports world took notice.

Injured Cincinnati Reds superstar Joey Votto along with Tyler Stephenson took in the game from the sidelines as the Reds played in St. Louis on Friday. Both stars are rehabbing from shoulder injuries as the Reds finish the 2022 season.

But the baseball stars weren't the only ones there.

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bearcats take on rival Miami University at Paycor Stadium and head coach Luke Fickell was at the St. Xavier-Moller game. With several potential high school recruits in action, it should be no surprise that Fickell was on the sideline.

UC vs. Miami:Three keys, prediction: UC Bearcats seek 16th straight win in Battle for the Victory Bell

JWill's 3 takes:Does Votto still bang? Face it, he may never again

But he wasn't the only famous Cincinnati football coach there. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, who will lead the Bengals against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, was on the sideline along with Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon.

Former Moeller star athletes Miles McBride, who plays with the New York Knicks after a college career at West Virginia under coach Bob Huggins, and Jeremiah Davenport, who plays basketball for the UC Bearcats, also attended.

Comments / 0

