Eyewitness News
Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Four students in New Haven were hospitalized Wednesday after eating ‘edibles,’ school officials said. Three 8th grade students at Bishop Woods School and one student at Hillhouse High School were hospitalized in separate incidents. The student who brought in the substance to Bishop...
Eyewitness News
New community in Hartford to provide health care and food
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new cathedral community center has opened its doors in Hartford. It’s going to help more people in the capital city get access to healthcare and food. This will help more people who don’t have health insurance and are food insecure. Malta House has...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Dept. of Labor and Hartford Athletic hold job fair
Joel Johnson, a Managing Partner at Johnson Brunetti, talks about what we can expect with the fed's latest interest rate hike. Channel 3's Connor Lewis tries maple syrup during Connecticut Day at the Big E. Updated: 7 hours ago. Students in New Haven hospitalized after eating edibles. Updated: 7 hours...
Eyewitness News
Vaccines available for highly contagious rabbit disease
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - People who have rabbits as pets are being encouraged to get them vaccinated against a highly contagious and deadly virus. Pieper Veterinary in Middletown held a vaccination clinic today for concerned rabbit owners. Many owners have heard of of the 14 rabbits that died in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Dept. of Labor, Hartford Athletic hold hiring expo
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It was a big day in Hartford today for job seekers. The Connecticut Department of Labor and Hartford Athletic hosted their second annual Hiring Expo at Trinity Health Stadium. Hundreds of people showed up. “Well I’m unemployed right now and I saw the flier at...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Windham High School dismisses early after threat
Eyewitness News
Kennedy High School students return to class after threat
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Students at Kennedy High School in Waterbury returned to class Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous threat. Police said an anonymous bomb threat was made and the school was evacuated safely. School officials said the evacuation ended and there are no plans for an early dismissal.
Eyewitness News
Windham High School dismisses early due to reported ‘firearm incident’
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Windham High School dismissed early as a result of a reported firearm investigation. The school was in lockdown for hours. Someone called the police saying there was an armed intruder inside the high school. Eastern Connecticut State also ordered everyone on campus to shelter in place...
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Inaugural Denise D'Ascenzo Golf Tournament underway
Connecticut parents enraged over high school teacher's 'woke' worksheet: 'Underserving the students'
Parents in Connecticut are sounding the alarm over a "woke" worksheet handed out by a high school English teacher addressing political, gender and racial issues. The worksheet, including terms like "white privilege" and "institutional racism," is drawing swift backlash from parents and members of the Southington High School school board.
Eyewitness News
51 attorneys push to stop robocalls
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Robocalls aren’t just pesky, they are technically illegal. “It’s illegal. It’s annoying, and it results in a lot of criminal activity and people lose a lot of money,” says Attorney General Tong. Tong is now leading a coalition of 51 attorneys general...
Eyewitness News
Manchester High School swept by police following bomb threat
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Manchester High School was swept by police following a reported bomb threat. School district representative Jim Farrell said the threat was sent by email to the high school on Wednesday morning. “The email came from an anonymous account,” Farrell said. “The email did not include any...
Eyewitness News
Folks step up to help Puerto Ricans in CT impacted by Hurricane Fiona
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - As Hurricane Maria continues to batter the Caribbean, Connecticut’s sizable Puerto Rican community continues to try to get in touch with loved ones back home. There is a vibrant Puerto Rican community in New Haven. Just a few weeks ago the city’s Puerto Rican...
Eyewitness News
DOING IT LOCAL VIDEO: Mall fight in Trumbull leads to recovered gun, several arrests
Eyewitness News
Drought brings changes for fall apple crop
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s the sweetest time of year for apple picking. However, with this year’s drought, apple pickers might see a change in their apples. Lyman Orchards says apple crops are smaller, but sweeter this year. John Lyman, the executive Vice President of Lyman Orchards, says...
Eyewitness News
Former New Haven interim chief now deputy chief in Watertown
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A former interim chief in New Haven has taken on the role of deputy chief in Watertown. Renee Dominguez was announced on Monday as a deputy chief for the Watertown Police Department by Chief Josh Berengger. Dominguez was sworn in by Town Clerk Lisa Dalton. Her...
NewsTimes
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in Connecticut
Connecticut is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
Eyewitness News
Hartford ready to welcome families from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hurricane Fiona has knocked out power to most of the island of Puerto Rico. Many families in Connecticut who have loved ones on the island are struggling to get in touch with people in Puerto Rico. The mayor said the city of Hartford is ready to...
