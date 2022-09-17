ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Forget rat poison: App State placed mouse traps in football building as a lesson in overconfidence

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
You’ve probably heard “rat poison” used as a metaphor for the effect that hype from the media can have on a college football team. It was popularized by Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has used it frequently.

After a program-defining upset win against No. 6 Texas A&M on Saturday, Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark is adopting that messaging, albeit with some tweaks of his own. Clark and the Mountaineers coaches reportedly placed mouse traps around the football building, telling players, “Don’t take the cheese.”

It’s easy to see how a win over a top-10 opponent could go to App’s head. It earned a host spot for ESPN’s College GameDay this weekend for its matchup against Troy, and the Mountaineers could be one of the prime contenders for the Group of Five’s auto-bid to the New Year’s Six.

We’ll see if App State has the juice to keep up the momentum over the course of the season, but there’s one thing no one can deny: “Don’t take the cheese,” is one of the best football team mottos of all time.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

