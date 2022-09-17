Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap set for Oct. 7-9
The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, presented by SkiPro and benefitting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail returns on Oct. 7, 8 and 9 this year. This swap is the best place to find everything for the upcoming winter, with a wide range of prices and gear to choose from.
Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible
Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
Eagle runner Kim Dobson climbs to fifth-place finish at Pikes Peak Ascent
Kim Dobson, the “queen of the uphill” as she is affectionately known in trail running circles, placed fifth overall at the Pikes Peak Ascent on Saturday. Dobson, who set the course record of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 58 seconds in 2012, completed the 13.32-mile uphill-only climb of Pikes Peak — starting in Manitou Springs at 6,300 feet and finishing at the summit of America’s mountain (14,115 feet) — in 2:40:45.
Snowboarding pioneer killed in accident on recreation path in Colorado
According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, snowboarding pioneer Adam Merriman was killed in an accident in Vail last Tuesday. The organization describes Merriman as a once-"teenage phenom with talent well beyond his years" that moved on to become a highly influential figure in the sport of snowboarding. A report from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carnes: ‘Sly as a fox’ comes to mind
Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley. A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).
Breckenridge hosts second annual Climate Solutions Summit this week
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit is taking place in Breckenridge this week, bringing mountain towns from around the country together to share strategies for addressing climate change in our unique economic and ecological environments. The first summit was held in Park City in 2019 as one of a few...
Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update
State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel
The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hiker who died on Longs Peak identified
Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park identified the hiker that died after near the Keyhole Route of the Longs Peak ascent as Russell Jacobs, 25, of Westminster.
Browning: A last best place worth preserving
I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
Edwards apartment plan in county approval process
There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vail resident launches new property management firm
Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves
A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
Dream comes true for young Avalanche fan during alumni weekend in Vail
The Avalanche Alumni Weekend was not only a big weekend that raised funds for youth hockey in the Vail Valley but also raised the spirits of one hockey fan, Jordan Cox. Jordan, or “Jordy,” as he’s better known by family and friends, had a chance to experience learning so much about the sport he loves from players he admires. The alumni weekend brought in several of those players, who used to suit up night after night, to Dobson Arena in Vail. Clinics were held with the Avs Alumni and the Vail Mountaineer Youth Hockey Club during the day, and even though Jordy doesn’t play for the Mountaineers, he got a special invite.
BBC podcast reexamines Vail arson, tells new version of 1998 events
Vail locals listening to the BBC’s new podcast “Burn Wild” might be surprised to hear the version of events described by Chelsea Gerlach and narrator Leah Sottile. The podcast debuted Sept. 6 and reexamines the October 1998 arson on Vail Mountain, famously described by the FBI as “the worst act of eco-terrorism in the United States.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One more Oktoberfest in Vail, classic cars, hiking to wine, trail running races and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 9/16/22
This could be it for a while…well, until Gyptober Fall Fest in Gypsum on Oct. 1, but as far as up valley Oktoberfest events go, this will be the last one until next year. The oom-pah music has gone from Beaver Creek to Lionshead the past two weekends and now it travels to Vail Village for more fall fun Friday thru Sunday.
Robbins: The thing speaks for itself
If you are of a certain age, you may remember “Thing” from “The Addams Family.” Although Thing appeared as a disembodied arm, its precise nature was never revealed. It is unknown whether he had once been attached to a human body or whether he had originated as an independent creature.
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash Tuesday. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An officer arriving at the scene...
Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz
On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
958K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0