Vail, CO

Vail Daily

2022 Vail Ski and Snowboard Swap set for Oct. 7-9

The annual Vail Ski & Snowboard Swap, presented by SkiPro and benefitting Ski & Snowboard Club Vail returns on Oct. 7, 8 and 9 this year. This swap is the best place to find everything for the upcoming winter, with a wide range of prices and gear to choose from.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: A yes for keeping Vail and Eagle County accessible

Accessibility is a critical issue for Eagle County, including access to affordable housing and transportation. Reducing our carbon footprint and reliance on escalating gas prices is part of this process. Having a transportation authority implement regular, affordable public transportation will go a long way in making Eagle County and Vail more affordable for residents and visitors. A vote for Eagle Valley Transit will help us, as a community, address issues beyond bus transportation that will enable Vail and Eagle County to remain viable places to live and work for years to come.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle runner Kim Dobson climbs to fifth-place finish at Pikes Peak Ascent

Kim Dobson, the “queen of the uphill” as she is affectionately known in trail running circles, placed fifth overall at the Pikes Peak Ascent on Saturday. Dobson, who set the course record of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 58 seconds in 2012, completed the 13.32-mile uphill-only climb of Pikes Peak — starting in Manitou Springs at 6,300 feet and finishing at the summit of America’s mountain (14,115 feet) — in 2:40:45.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Vail, CO
Lifestyle
City
Vail, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Vail Daily

Carnes: 'Sly as a fox' comes to mind

Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley. A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Work on Vail Pass, Glenwood Canyon and more local road projects in CDOT update

State roads and highways on the Western Slope need a lot of work. A good bit of that work is set for Eagle County. The Eagle County Commissioners on Monday heard an update on that work from representatives of the Colorado Department of Transportation. The state has five transportation districts. Eagle County is in Region 3, which encompasses most of the Western Slope and has more than 5,000 lane-miles of state highways, with roadways running from high alpine to desert environments.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
VAIL, CO
Person
Mark Herron
Person
Tom Foley
Vail Daily

Browning: A last best place worth preserving

I am writing on behalf of the Eagle Summit Wilderness Alliance, an all-volunteer nonprofit that works in coordination with the U.S. Forest Service to protect, preserve, and maintain the four federally designated Wilderness Areas in Eagle and Summit counties. In 2021, our members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours to our local Wilderness areas.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Edwards apartment plan in county approval process

There’s a new idea for a piece of land just west of the Gashouse restaurant in Edwards. The latest idea comes from East West Partners, which bought the property earlier this year. Earlier plans have been for a combination business and residential site, then a for-sale housing plan. The new plan, which must go through Eagle County’s approval process, calls for nothing but rental units, 275 of them, a combination of studio units and one-and two-bedroom apartments.
EDWARDS, CO
#Travel Guide#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Lodging#Vail Resorts#Linus Business#Travel Destinations#Business Intelligence#Inntopia
Vail Daily

Vail resident launches new property management firm

Business name: Woodland Property Management Vail, LLC. Contact information: Email contact@woodlandmgmtvail.com, call 970-335-8680, or go to woodlandmgmtvail.com. What goods or services do you provide? Home checks for vacation and part-time homes, full property services management, and short-term rental management. What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves

A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Dream comes true for young Avalanche fan during alumni weekend in Vail

The Avalanche Alumni Weekend was not only a big weekend that raised funds for youth hockey in the Vail Valley but also raised the spirits of one hockey fan, Jordan Cox. Jordan, or “Jordy,” as he’s better known by family and friends, had a chance to experience learning so much about the sport he loves from players he admires. The alumni weekend brought in several of those players, who used to suit up night after night, to Dobson Arena in Vail. Clinics were held with the Avs Alumni and the Vail Mountaineer Youth Hockey Club during the day, and even though Jordy doesn’t play for the Mountaineers, he got a special invite.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

BBC podcast reexamines Vail arson, tells new version of 1998 events

Vail locals listening to the BBC’s new podcast “Burn Wild” might be surprised to hear the version of events described by Chelsea Gerlach and narrator Leah Sottile. The podcast debuted Sept. 6 and reexamines the October 1998 arson on Vail Mountain, famously described by the FBI as “the worst act of eco-terrorism in the United States.”
VAIL, CO
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Vail Daily

Robbins: The thing speaks for itself

If you are of a certain age, you may remember “Thing” from “The Addams Family.” Although Thing appeared as a disembodied arm, its precise nature was never revealed. It is unknown whether he had once been attached to a human body or whether he had originated as an independent creature.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz

On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

