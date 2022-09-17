Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
Comptroller visits Panhandle on Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
AMARILLO — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today visited the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District (PGCD) on the second stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. The PGCD is home to one of five cloud seeding programs in Texas. Cloud seeding is a form of weather modification used to stimulate clouds to produce rain. This process is commonly referred to as precipitation enhancement.
Texas sheriff will investigate Florida flying Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis’ operation to fly roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last week. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced at a news conference Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were the victims...
Chief: 'Extremely explicit video' posted to Bullard Police Department was result of hack
An “extremely explicit video” uploaded early Wednesday to the Bullard Police Department Facebook was the result of a hack, according to the department. Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a statement that his department "in the very early morning hours" Wednesday "was notified that an extremely explicit video had been uploaded to the Bullard Police Department Facebook page."
Over Half of All Homicides in Texas Are Committed With a Gun
Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the...
Texas oil and natural gas job growth continues as industry pays record amount in taxes
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to lead the U.S. in job growth, production taxes and overall increased production to meet ongoing demand as Biden administration policies have clamped down on production in other areas of the country. Texas upstream jobs for the...
Texas leads U.S. in job growth, smashes all state employment records again
(The Center Square) – Texas set new employment highs in August, adding 16,400 nonfarm jobs and bringing total employment in the state to 13,530,100. Since last August, Texas has added 726,900 jobs. Texas employers added more jobs in August than in any previous month in recorded state history, surpassing...
$10,000 reward offered after theft of safe containing items of 'huge sentimental value' in Smith County
A family is offering a reward of $10,000 for information about the theft of their safe that contained firearms, a Rolex watch and two wedding rings. According to a statement from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on Sept. 12 responded to a reported burglary in the 21900 block of Mixon Road in the southeast part of the county.
Tyler man held on $300,000 bond, accused of theft from local automotive businesses
A Tyler man was arrested again this week on accusations of theft of services of two automobile maintenance and diagnostic businesses in the city. Keshawn Jajuan Henderson was booked Sunday into Smith County Jail on charges of theft of services between $2,500 and $30,000 and a warrant out of Tarrant County. He was being held Monday on bonds totaling $305,000.
Smith County elections admin: New training will better equip poll watchers
Trained poll watchers will add an extra level of accountability during elections, said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. A new program, announced Sept. 1 by Secretary of State John Scott, will allow interested Texans to become certified poll watchers for the upcoming Nov. 8 General Election. This new program...
Texans don’t pay more taxes than Californians do, reports show
(The Center Square) – As thousands of Californians continue to move from California to Texas, the Houston Chronicle reported, “Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do.”. But a former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, argues, “Nothing could be...
Flowers: Many women aren't in Senate candidate's camp
John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. It’s a shame that Fetterman didn’t ask for my opinion about what really matters. He seems to be taking his orders from the sort of political operatives who don’t understand that making “abortion up until the moment of birth” your campaign slogan is not a great approach for winning decent hearts and discerning minds.
New wellness facility opens in Tyler
A new wellness facility offering preventative treatments is now open in Tyler. Native Healing & Wellness, owned by two couples, opened its doors last week. Steven and Laurel Fields, and Zach and Marleah Vidal, opened Native Healing & Wellness with a goal to offer preventative treatments to ward off illness and disease before it begins.
Tyler Junior College hosts expo to promote mental, physical wellness
With a goal to alleviate stress and promote a healthy body and mind, Tyler Junior College hosted a wellness expo for students and staff Wednesday on its main campus. The event was held to educate students about all the resources available around them that can benefit their mental and physical health, and overall emotional well-being. Organized by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, the expo saw participation from over 20 booths that consisted of outside community services but also TJC resources.
Police: Two people injured in overnight shootings in Tyler
Police are investigating after two people were injured in separate overnight shootings in Tyler. Tyler police responded at about 1:23 a.m. Tuesday to a shooting in the 2400 block of Bois D’Arc Avenue. According to Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, a juvenile had been shot in the rear at the scene.
The Pelvic Fixx to hold ribbon cutting, open house for new location
The Pelvic Fixx has opened its doors to a new location and will be celebrating with a ribbon cutting and open house on Wednesday. The clinic offers treatment for both men and women who have pelvic floor issues including, but not limited to urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, pelvic pain, hip pain, post prostatectomy, prenatal, post-partum, pain with intercourse, and more, according to physical therapist Heather Brooks who also runs the business.
Three suspects detained in Van Zandt County after chase out of Garland
Law enforcement detained three suspects Wednesday afternoon in Van Zandt County following a chase that started in Garland. Lt. Richard Maldonado, spokesman for Garland Police Department, said officers responded to a burglary call in the 4000 block of Salem Drive in Garland after gunshots were reported. Maldonado said the suspects...
Jacksonville police chief returns to work after investigation into 'anonymous' allegation
Jacksonville's police chief is back on the job after three weeks of paid leave during an investigation into "anonymous" allegations. The city said in a statement Wednesday that Chief Joe Williams returned to duty on Tuesday after voluntarily being placed on paid leave beginning Aug. 31 after the allegations were made. The city did not elaborate on the nature of the allegations.
Master Gardener: Our best hardy amaryllis
If you go for a drive in late March or early April, you are likely to see long rows of vivid red trumpet-shaped flowers in foundations beds or around mailboxes, particularly in older neighborhoods. These are most likely our very hardy, early blooming, hybrid amaryllis, Hippeastrum x johnsonii, commonly called Johnson amaryllis or St. Joseph’s lily.
What do we know about healthy aging?
Many factors influence healthy aging. Some of these, such as genetics, are not in our control. Others — like exercise, a healthy diet, going to the doctor regularly, and taking care of our mental health — are within our reach. Research supported by NIA and others has identified actions you can take to help manage your health, live as independently as possible, and maintain your quality of life as you age.
