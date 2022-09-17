John Fetterman, aspiring to be junior U.S. senator of Pennsylvania, recently held a rally in the suburbs of Philadelphia. It’s a shame that Fetterman didn’t ask for my opinion about what really matters. He seems to be taking his orders from the sort of political operatives who don’t understand that making “abortion up until the moment of birth” your campaign slogan is not a great approach for winning decent hearts and discerning minds.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO