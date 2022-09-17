(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.

