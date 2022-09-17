Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coral Mountain Resort Developers Prepare for Final Vote, Address Concerns
The heavily debated and highly controversial Coral Mountain Resort in La Quinta may become a reality. After hearing concerns from the community, developers of the project made adjustments and even sent out fact sheets to neighbors. All to help clarify information and hopefully gain more support. “We’ve done everything humanly...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fairview Fire Nearing Full Containment
(CNS) – Firefighters were nearing full containment Sunday on the Fairview Fire, which has burned 28,307 acres since breaking out on Labor Day. As of Sunday afternoon, containment was at 98% and all evacuations and evacuation warnings were lifted. No fire growth is expected. The evacuation center at Redlands...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs Domestic Violence Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(CNS) – A 22-year-old Palm Springs man with a lengthy history of domestic violence allegations pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Jayson Mahuron of Palm Springs was charged with four felony counts after his latest arrest Thursday, one each of inflicting corporal injury, stalking, dissuading a witness and vandalism, according to court records. He was additionally charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a stay away court order and one of resisting arrest.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Charges Expected Against Man Suspected of Shooting Father, Son in Coachella
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son in Coachella. Deputies responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday in response to a reported shooting, according to Sgt. David Aldrich with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
nbcpalmsprings.com
8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio
INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Four Injured in La Quinta DUI Crash
(CNS) – Four people were injured when their SUV was rear- ended by a drunk driver at the wheel of an SUV over in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Chlarson.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Mother, Grandmother Accused in 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death Due in Court
(CNS) – The mother and grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who died in Coachella are slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge and multiple counts of abuse against other children. Vanessa Cervantes Rangel, 37, and Hilaria Rangel, 55, were charged Friday along with the boy’s aunt, Miriam...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Two People in Coachella
(CNS) – A Coachella man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting at a man and his 8-year-old son, authorities said Sunday. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 84100 block of Tera Vista in Coachella at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff’s officials said a 30-year-old Coachella father and his 8-year-old son were in the area when a man opened fire on them, striking a vehicle several times.
