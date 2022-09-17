Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America
Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
Dad, mom in town from India were killed in a crash near Flagstaff along with two sons
PHOENIX — A mother and father from India were visiting their two sons in Arizona when a tragic accident killed the family of four. Authorities said the family was on their way to visit Sedona when the car they were in was hit by a tractor-trailer that had run a stop sign. The driver of the truck told authorities his brakes had failed.
East Valley Tribune
The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told
Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub in Phoenix closing for good
McCaffrey invites everyone to celebrate the final closing of Rosie McCaffrey’s Irish Pub this week.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
'There's a lot of stipulations': New motorcycle law aims to protect drivers and riders on Arizona's roads
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona motorcycle riders will soon have some additional freedom while on the road. A law signed during the last legislative session will allow riders to lane filter. That means they will be able to move between stopped cars to get in front of the traffic like at a stoplight.
KTAR.com
Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district
PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
KTAR.com
Republican Mark Finchem leads Adrian Fontes in Arizona secretary of state poll
PHOENIX – Republican Mark Finchem, who doesn’t believe that President Joe Biden won in Arizona in 2020, leads Democratic opponent Adrian Fontes in the first notable poll for the secretary of state race. The OH Predictive Insights poll of likely Arizona voters released Wednesday shows Finchem leading 40%-35%,...
KTAR.com
Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona must develop new water supplies now
Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
12news.com
A slice of paradise in Paradise Valley is going for $55 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — It used to be quiet out here all the time. Lately, though, the roar of bulldozers and earthmovers has been echoing more often through Paradise Valley. Except ... for this one P-shaped parcel just west of 54th Street and north of Desert Jewel Road. That...
