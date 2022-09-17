ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

azbigmedia.com

Portico North Scottsdale is 60% reserved before groundbreaking

Belgravia Group, Chicago’s award-winning real estate developer with more than 70 years of luxury developments constructed under its brand, announced that its first-ever Phoenix metro community development, Portico, located in North Scottsdale, is more than 60% reserved. Portico anticipates breaking ground by early 2023, with first deliveries anticipated in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. "We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this," ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks as No. 6 most desirable city in America

Although Americans seem to love Phoenix, they either love or hate the Grand Canyon State. Arizona was voted the seventh-most desirable state AND the ninth-least desirable state, according to research from Home Bay. But people love Phoenix. Home Bay surveyed 1,000 Americans across the U.S. and they voted Phoenix as the sixth most desirable city in America.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale outlines plans to expand entertainment district

PHOENIX — Glendale is making some major moves to expand its entertainment offerings over the next few years. Thanks to an influx of private investment, State Farm Stadium and the newly-named Desert Diamond Arena will eventually be joined by a host of other entertainment options. These include a minigolf park, a pickleball center, a go-kart facility and a massive resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona employees are quitting jobs at top 5 rate in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — In Arizona, folks seem to be bypassing the rage of quiet quitting and skipping ahead to simply resigning from positions in the state workforce. Economists are dubbing the trend of employees quitting as the “Great Resignation,” and a recently published study from a personal finance website says Arizona is among the leaders in national resignation rates.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Arizona must develop new water supplies now

Arizona is at a crossroads. Nearly 40% of Arizona’s annual water uses are supplied by the Colorado River. However, the outlook for Colorado River water availability – and Arizona’s junior allocation, in particular – is deeply concerning. The Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) has determined...
ARIZONA STATE

