Read full article on original website
Related
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
Snack Fest PDX is coming to Portland food-lovers in October
Snack Fest will also have interactive cocktail classes and a 20-course Omakase sushi experience.
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe.
kptv.com
Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike
Tenants in affordable apartments in north Portland came to KOIN 6 News after they say their landlord increased rent by nearly 50%.
Portland art festival event is free to 'Black folks' but '$80 for all others'
One event at a Portland art festival being hosted in Oregon boasts that it is "free or by donation for Black folks" but costs $80 for "all others" to attend. Black Feast: Black Imagerial is an event within the Time-Based Art Festival being hosted on Sunday that is a "culinary event celebrating Black artists and writers through food."
RELATED PEOPLE
WWEEK
The City Weighs Turning a Street Occupied by Tents and Car Campers Into a Pickleball Court or Off-Leash Dog Park, Among Other Ideas
For more than two years, a two-block strip abutting Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland has been occupied by dozens of homeless people in tents and cars. For at least two years, neighbors have lobbied—sometimes successfully—for the city to intervene and sweep the campers. Within days and sometimes even...
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
kptv.com
Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday, a new public safety initiative in Old Town that will bring back a dedicated police unit to patrol the neighborhood’s Entertainment District on the weekends. Mayor Wheeler made the announcement while protesters banged on doors and windows of...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
True Crime Tuesday: The disappearance of Josh Applestill
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of Josh Applestill, a man who was last seen in Corbett Oregon in 2019.
kptv.com
The Doobie Brothers are back together - and coming to Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A big reunion tour is coming to Portland this weekend! Before the Doobie Brothers hit the stage, FOX 12′s Kimberly Maus talked with co-founder, Pat Simmons, about their exciting return to the road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
Zombies needed for Portland’s annual ‘Thriller’ dance
Calling all zombies – or anyone who would like to travel to Portland and dress like a zombie – the city will once again perform "Thriller" before Halloween and is looking for dancers.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
kptv.com
Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats. With everything being made fresh in house, it’s hard to find something not to love on the menu! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to see what makes their katsu sandos so tasty.
Comments / 0