Portland, OR

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
kptv.com

City plans to remove Laurelhurst Park homeless encampment

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A homeless encampment at Laurelhurst Park is set to be removed after the Portland City Attorney’s office received a letter from a lawyer. The 20+ page legal document says it’s representing neighbors and that the trees above the encampment in the park aren’t safe.
kptv.com

Neighbors expressing concern after multiple deaths at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened at Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood just weeks apart. On Sunday, Aug. 14, police were called to the park in North Portland just after 10 p.m., where they found 26-year-old Adrian Perdomo shot to death. No suspect information has been released at this time. PPB says the investigation is ongoing.
kptv.com

Mayor Wheeler brings dedicated police unit back to Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Tuesday, a new public safety initiative in Old Town that will bring back a dedicated police unit to patrol the neighborhood’s Entertainment District on the weekends. Mayor Wheeler made the announcement while protesters banged on doors and windows of...
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
WWEEK

An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway's Failure.

Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests

Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
kptv.com

Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats. With everything being made fresh in house, it’s hard to find something not to love on the menu! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to see what makes their katsu sandos so tasty.
PORTLAND, OR

