Wednesday in Portland: OHA gives update on rollout of Measure 110 funding, Blazers add to staff rosterEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Here's how to register to vote in Oregon on National Voter Registration DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
theportlandmedium.com
Portland Still Dealing with Rising Rent Prices
No one yet know when the rent prices will level off. People who love Portland are wondering will they be able to continue to live in the city or somewhere else in Oregon. Oregon’s annual cap on monthly rent will increase to 14.9% in 2023. In 2022, the rent cap was 9.9%. In a recent national report the analysis revealed that renters saw a $160 increase in rent per month on average when renewing leases this year in addition to a $360 increase per month on new leases.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
Laurelhurst neighbors say trees pose ‘significant threat’ to homeless
Just weeks after a class action suit was filed against the City of Portland, citing homeless encampments blocking sidewalks for those with mobility challenges, the same attorney is also representing people in the Laurelhurst community about camps in their neighborhood.
WWEEK
An Empty Lodge Highlights Gateway’s Failure.
Address: 725 NE 100th Ave. Why it’s empty: Dwindling Elks membership and a lack of school funding. For more than two decades, city planners and developers have had grand plans for a stretch of land east of the confluence of the Gateway Transit Center and Interstates 84 and 205.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
kptv.com
It’s late September and still no sign of a soaking rain ahead; but how unusual is that?
The sunshine and warm (not hot!) temperatures have been nice this month. But now it’s getting a bit weird. Where’s the rain? So far only .05″ rain in Portland, but take a look at how wet our recent Septembers have been. Most of the region has been...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
hh-today.com
Tower clocks: How about a permanent fix?
Compared to homelessness, say, or world hunger, the clock tower at Albany Station showing four different times, all wrong, isn’t much of a problem. But you’d think it would be easier to fix. I mentioned a few days ago that the clocks were on the blink — again....
Oregon Dog Rescue receives 3,000 pounds of donated kibble
The adoptable pets at Oregon Dog Rescue are wagging their tails after the Tualatin non-profit received 3,000 pounds of donated kibble Monday.
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
canbyfirst.com
Amazon Hits the Brakes on Planned Development in Canby
Amazon has hit the brakes on its plans to build a proposed 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47.5-acre lot located on Township, Sequoia and Mulino roads in the Canby industrial park. The internet retail giant announced last September that the new sorting and shipping facility would bring some 500 new jobs...
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river season nears: Portland is waiting for first soaking rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Any time now. That may be the feeling boiling up as Portland is waiting for our first soaking rain of the upcoming fall season. It’s about this time of the year when we notice a change in our precipitation. Instead of the spotty summer showers, the more water-invested, mid-latitude cyclones typically start to show up. These systems can bring in a potent cold front, a rush of low-level moisture and an extended period of time where rain is coming down. Most years, it’s around the second or third week of September when we have our first rain event that carries a quarter-of-an inch or more. Some years, our first wetting rain, may even be over an inch.
‘We have a tricycle with flat tires’: Local leaders express frustration with Portland’s homeless issue
The crisis of homelessness in Portland is the talk of Oregon's Governor's race, the election around Portland's form of government, and on top of the mind of voters. KOIN 6 News is taking an in-depth look at what factors lead people into homelessness and what prevents them from leaving.
KGW
Tenants at an apartment complex in Washougal face 40% increase in rent
Management gave tenants just one week to sign the lease. Rent increase won't kick in until December.
kptv.com
Corbett Fire announces $4.5 million bond on November ballot
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Corbett Fire District announced a new $4.5 million bond for the November ballot that officials said will give them more resources to fight all types of fires. Dave Flood, Fire Marshal for the Corbett Fire District, said this is the first time they’ve asked the...
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
