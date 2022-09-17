ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

mmanews.com

McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up

Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
Benzinga

GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay

GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
The Independent

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji: Boxing icon confirms exhibition fight with YouTuber

Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will box YouTube star Deji Olatunji next, after fighting Mikuru Asakura this weekend.Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC title holder Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has beaten kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO and gone the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts.Mayweather, 45, is set to box Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this Saturday (24 September), and he told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (21 September)...
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023. McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.
mmanews.com

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
SkySports

Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown in October

Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena, Wembley on October 29. The Irish fighter, who edged out Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women's contest to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced

You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters

UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time

Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
mmanews.com

Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
bjpenndotcom

Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed

Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
