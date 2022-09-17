Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
McGregor Responds To “What Are You Using” Inquiry Amid Bulk-Up
Conor McGregor is looking big these days, and he is crediting a very specific recipe for his growth. Conor McGregor seems to be enjoying life without fighting. The Irish superstar has been out of competition for over a year now and has been making some gains. McGregor suffered a leg break in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and healing up. McGregor has been sharing his journey to recovery with fans on social media.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
Floyd Mayweather vs Deji: Boxing icon confirms exhibition fight with YouTuber
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed that he will box YouTube star Deji Olatunji next, after fighting Mikuru Asakura this weekend.Former multiple-weight world champion Mayweather retired as a professional boxer in 2017 after stopping former UFC title holder Conor McGregor to improve his record to 50-0. Since then, the American has beaten kickboxing star Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO and gone the distance with YouTuber Logan Paul and boxer Don Moore in exhibition bouts.Mayweather, 45, is set to box Mikuru Asakura in the mixed martial artist’s native Japan this Saturday (24 September), and he told the Daily Mail on Wednesday (21 September)...
mmanews.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023. McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
SkySports
Katie Taylor to defend undisputed world lightweight crown in October
Katie Taylor will defend her status as undisputed world lightweight champion against unbeaten Argentinian Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the OVO Arena, Wembley on October 29. The Irish fighter, who edged out Amanda Serrano in a thriller on points in the first women's contest to headline Madison Square Garden in April, will put her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
WWE・
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters
UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
Michael Bisping shares his take on the top-five most underrated UFC champions of all time
Michael Bisping believes five fighters stick out as the most underrated champions in UFC history. The UFC has had a ton of champions with many like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Israel Adesanya hitting the mainstream. However, many haven’t been that popular, and fans often forget they were champions or their skillset wasn’t as respected as it should’ve been. For Bisping, he says Luke Rockhold, Rich Franklin, Frankie Edgar, Rashad Evans, and BJ Penn are the five most underrated UFC champions.
mmanews.com
Pimblett Shares What Would Be “Biggest PPV In UFC History”
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett believes that a clash with former two-division champion Conor McGregor would mark the promotion’s biggest-ever pay-per-view. Since arriving in the Octagon last September, former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Pimblett has quickly risen to the surface as one of the fastest-rising stars on MMA’s biggest stage.
MMA Fighting
Video: Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira trade punches in wild sparring session
Fighters often talk about the wild sparring sessions in the gym that help prepare them for wars in the cage. That’s exactly what Alex Pereira appears to be doing as he gets ready to clash with Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 281. As he anxiously awaits...
Cody Garbrandt also injured, fight against Rani Yahya postponed
Cody Garbrandt has also suffered an injury and will not remain on the October 1 Fight Night card. Garbrandt was supposed to face Rani Yahya on the card but the Brazilian suffered an injury and a replacement opponent was sought after. However, on Tuesday, it was revealed by Dave Lockett, UFC senior director of public relations that Garbrandt also suffered an injury. The plan now is to rebook Garbrandt-Yahya for the third time.
MMAmania.com
Surprise! Hollywood hero Tom Hardy crashes jiu-jitsu tourney, captures gold medal
Hollywood actor Tom Hardy is no stranger to combat sports, having played “Tommy Conlon” in the mixed martial arts (MMA) movie Warrior. Hardy recently proved his grappling mettle — by winning a medal — at the UMAC Milton Keynes BJJ Open 2022 last weekend in Buckinghamshire, England.
