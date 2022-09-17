ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County high school forfeits football games amid assault investigation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sir Milo Loftin
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFX4O_0hyuK6Xt00

A San Diego County high school has forfeited their football games scheduled for this week amid an assault investigation, it was announced Thursday.

The investigation stems from an incident that occurred inside the Vista High varsity football locker room on Aug. 31, where cellphone video showed a 14-year-old student being assaulted.

Vista High has forfeited the freshman, junior varsity and varsity football games scheduled for this week against Poway High and the games will not be rescheduled, Poway High football head coach Kyle Williams said.

After-school activities were also canceled for the rest of the week, with the district saying the assault investigation is causing disruptions.

Some students feel it is the right thing to do while others don’t agree with the decision.

“I hope the whole season is canceled,” student Johana Farias said.

“Why mess it up for the kids who had absolutely nothing to do with it?” questioned freshman football player Kaleb Zavala.

Rena Marrocco, who is a community member running for school board, says she understands both sides of the issue.

“On the one hand it’s kind of unfair to penalize the entire team and school for the actions of the few, but on the other hand, it does send a message that at least they are hearing that much,” Marrocco said.

Massive outrage, support at protest for teen assaulted at Vista High School

Parents, students and community members rallied Wednesday outside of Vista High, demanding justice and accountability against the players suspected of being involved in an attack that was caught on video and spread on social media.

An online petition , calling for suspension or expulsion for the students involved has gathered over 9,000 signatures.

The Vista varsity head football coach has since been placed on leave until the investigation is complete, according to Vista Unified School District. The freshman football coach has been let go and Nexstar’s KSWB was told the boys in the video have all been taken off the team pending the investigation.

The Vista Unified School District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are conducting investigations into the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

Related
mwcconnection.com

Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Football
San Diego County, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Linus K12#Linus High School#School Board#Forfeits#American Football#Highschoolsports#Vista High School Parents
NBC San Diego

NBC 7 Investigates: Questions Linger About Death of 11-Year-Old Adopted Girl in Spring Valley

An adopted 11-year-old girl named Aarabella died at a San Diego County hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 30. More than a week later, after NBC 7 Investigates reached out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming detectives were actively investigating Aarabella’s death as a homicide. Three weeks after her death, there are still very few answers from county officials about what killed Aarabella or who, if anyone, is responsible.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
delmartimes.net

Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar

Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
DEL MAR, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Driver sentenced to a year in prison for fatally striking spectator during an an illegal street race in Otay Mesa

A man was sentenced to one year in county jail and two years of probation for fatally striking a spectator during an illegal street race in Otay Mesa last year. Jason Clifford Dennell, 29, of Littlerock, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for fatally striking 32-year-old Quarann Lottie of Compton on Oct. 31, 2021. The crash occurred during an illegal street racing event.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy