Broncos vs. Texans: What to Watch For

The Denver Broncos have several players with key career milestones within reach.
With the Houston Texans coming to town, the Denver Broncos are hoping to exorcise the demons haunting them after a sloppy opening-week loss in Seattle. There was so much optimism and energy — and confidence — surrounding this team entering the season and the Broncos did exactly what it took to nearly snuff it all out.
But you know what they say: winning cures all.
Defeating the Texans in the 2022 home-opener would help assuage the misgivings in Broncos Country, and soothe the frayed nerves of a fanbase that thought those days of underperforming were in the rearview. Obviously, getting the win is the most important thing, but there are several Broncos with some milestones in reach and it gives fans an additional layer of things to watch for in Week 2.
Russell Wilson needs one more touchdown pass to tie QB Carson Palmer (294) for 14th-most in NFL history. Seven more, and Wilson reaches 300 for his career and would become the fifth active QB to reach that milestone.
Wilson passed for one touchdown in his debut last week, and had at least one other would-be score dropped by a receiver. I like his odds of passing Palmer in the NFL annals this week, but reaching 300 career touchdowns against the Texans would be pushing it.
Denver Broncos' quarterback Russell Wilson signed a major deal this week, agreeing to a 5-year extension contract with the team worth $245 million. His loving wife and musical icon Ciara took to Twitter to express her love, writing:. "Baby I am so proud of you! You’re the most dedicated and...
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband
Future Zahir is getting coached by the best!
While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice.
"He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
