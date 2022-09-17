Former Sacramento firefighter gets prison sentence for 2015 sexual assault, DA says

A former Sacramento firefighter was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison for sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s friend as she slept on his couch seven years ago.

Christian Henry Madrigal, 32, in May was found guilty of assault with the intent to commit rape , according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office .

On April 13, 2015, the victim had gone out with friends to celebrate her birthday. One of her friends was dating Madrigal at the time. He had just joined the Sacramento Fire Department.

After their night out celebrating, the victim, her friend and Madrigal went back to stay the night at Madrigal’s K Street apartment. Prosecutors said the victim was asleep on the couch when Madrigal forced himself on her, and he then sexually assaulted her for several hours that night.

The following morning, the victim reported the crime to law enforcement and underwent a sexual assault examination.

In 2018, detectives relaunched the investigation and interviewed all of the witnesses who were present that night. The District Attorney’s Crime Lab found traces of DNA on the victim’s underwear that were consistent with Madrigal’s DNA, prosecutors said.

Madrigal had been free on bail during his trial, but he was ordered into custody May 20 after the jury reached its verdict. On Friday afternoon, Madrigal remained held at the Sacramento County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.