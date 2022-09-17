Read full article on original website
disneyfoodblog.com
NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World County
Flooding impact the parks and stores at times in the past and now a flood advisory is in place that could impact your trip. According to the advisory, minor flooding could take place in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which is what prompted this advisory. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected in the area.
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should HURRY To Book Your Orlando Airport Transportation to Disney World
There are many reasons to visit Disney World in the fall — but it might not be as empty as you expect it to be. The Florida weather may be slightly cooler (by a smidge), the Halloween decorations are out, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (which is totally sold out) all happens in the fall, which means crowds can and do arrive. If you’ve got a trip coming up within the next few weeks, one Orlando Airport shuttle service has a number of sold-out dates — here’s what you need to know.
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida forecast. Here’s when rain chances dip
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances for the next several days across Central Florida. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday before dropping to 20% on Thursday, the first day of fall. [TRENDING: Become a...
mynews13.com
We are inching closer to our dry and cooler season in Central Florida
The fall equinox is nearly here, which means even Central Florida should start cooling down soon. We are nearing closer to our dry and cooler season here in the Sunshine State after months of heat and humidity. In fact, this summer was one of the hottest summers on record for...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Go INSIDE the Orlando Airport’s NEW Terminal C With Us
We made our way over to the airport this morning to see what things were like. As you approach the airport, look for the Terminal C signs up above. You’ll also see some signs indicating what airlines are at Terminal C. At the moment, there are only 2 airlines...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Fiona expected to become hurricane: How close will it come to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Fiona is making its way across the Atlantic as our sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season and is now projected to become a hurricane. Will the system have an effect on Florida?. WHERE IS TROPICAL STORM FIONA LOCATED?. As of 5 a.m....
disneyfoodblog.com
Get a SNEAK PEEK at the Orlando Airport’s NEW Terminal C
Orlando International Airport is set to open up a brand NEW terminal soon. It’s not open yet but we got a SNEAK PEEK at it recently and now we’re sharing all the details with you!. The NEW Terminal C will feature lots of delicious dining spots, new merchandise,...
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Orange County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Orlando. Organizers said the giveaway will...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
florida-backroads-travel.com
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP
8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
click orlando
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?
When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
Missing Florida Student Found Dead Following Lightning Strike Incident
Florida officials recently recovered the body of a student who went missing after lightning struck near a middle school. At the time, the student was at rowing practice at an Orlando lake. According to Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis, the possible lighting strike occurred on Thursday evening when...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Nearly $30 Million through Groundbreaking Initiative to Support Workforce Development in Florida’s Space Coast from Daytona, Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - On Friday, September 16th, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $30 million will be dedicated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a groundbreaking, multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries in the area. The Department of Economic Opportunity, the...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
