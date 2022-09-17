There are many reasons to visit Disney World in the fall — but it might not be as empty as you expect it to be. The Florida weather may be slightly cooler (by a smidge), the Halloween decorations are out, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (which is totally sold out) all happens in the fall, which means crowds can and do arrive. If you’ve got a trip coming up within the next few weeks, one Orlando Airport shuttle service has a number of sold-out dates — here’s what you need to know.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO