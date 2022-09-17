ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

NEWS: Flood Advisory Now in Effect for Disney World County

Flooding impact the parks and stores at times in the past and now a flood advisory is in place that could impact your trip. According to the advisory, minor flooding could take place in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms, which is what prompted this advisory. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain has already fallen, and an additional 1 to 2 inches is expected in the area.
Why You Should HURRY To Book Your Orlando Airport Transportation to Disney World

There are many reasons to visit Disney World in the fall — but it might not be as empty as you expect it to be. The Florida weather may be slightly cooler (by a smidge), the Halloween decorations are out, and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (which is totally sold out) all happens in the fall, which means crowds can and do arrive. If you’ve got a trip coming up within the next few weeks, one Orlando Airport shuttle service has a number of sold-out dates — here’s what you need to know.
Get a SNEAK PEEK at the Orlando Airport’s NEW Terminal C

Orlando International Airport is set to open up a brand NEW terminal soon. It’s not open yet but we got a SNEAK PEEK at it recently and now we’re sharing all the details with you!. The NEW Terminal C will feature lots of delicious dining spots, new merchandise,...
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
LONE CABBAGE FISH CAMP

8199 W. King Street (State Road 520) When you are driving east on State Road 520 after leaving Orlando on the Beachline Expressway (State Road 528), you will go through many miles of Old Florida wilderness on your way to Cocoa. This quiet stretch of highway is a refreshing change...
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
Governor Ron DeSantis Awards Nearly $30 Million through Groundbreaking Initiative to Support Workforce Development in Florida’s Space Coast from Daytona, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - On Friday, September 16th, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that nearly $30 million will be dedicated to support workforce development in the Space Coast region as part of a groundbreaking, multi-agency initiative to support competitive industries in the area. The Department of Economic Opportunity, the...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
