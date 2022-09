KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care. Prosecutors said Yerokun worked with a telemedicine provider to certify products and genetic tests that were not medically necessary for Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries in Missouri. Yerokun had no doctor-patient relationship with any of the patients. Prosecutors say the scheme cost Medicare and Medicaid millions of dollars.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO