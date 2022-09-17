The Ethereum Merge has been successfully completed and the network has been operating on a proof of stake mechanism for about a week now. The success of the upgrade has been lauded by many in the community who have praised the resourcefulness and the innovation of the Ethereum developers. However, it seems the more time Ethereum spends as a proof of stake network, the more issues arise surrounding the decentralization of the network.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 HOURS AGO