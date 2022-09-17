Read full article on original website
European Market Sees Massive Decline Amid Crypto Bear
The crypto bear market has had a significant impact on investing patterns across the space. Where the interest peaked in the bull market of 2021, the reverse was the case during the bear trend of 2022. In light of this, there has been an impact on the download numbers of crypto exchange apps across the space. In particular, the download numbers of crypto apps across the European market.
Microstrategy Bitcoin Bet Loss Grows To $1.5 Billion, Stocks Down After $6 Million BTC Buy
MicroStrategy made headlines on Tuesday after it announced it has acquired an additional 301 bitcoins during a sharp drop in the price, unfazed of the ongoing market turmoil. The software company founded by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor has shelled out $6 million for the purchase, making it the largest corporate holder of the crypto, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.
Start Of The Bull Market? Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin And Polkadot Are 3 Of The Most Successful Coins Out There
Since the market of cryptocurrencies has been booming for some time, more individuals are going to become involved. Knowing which cryptocurrencies to buy in order to maximise benefits is crucial since the number of purchases and profits from cryptocurrencies is rising. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Take Over After Its...
Investment Opportunity with New 3nm ASIC Miners
If you are looking for an opportunity to invest in crypto mining, you have undoubtedly landed in the right place. Bitramo is quickly emerging as a popular crypto investment destination with its three mining rigs Ramo1, Ramo 2, and Ramo X that can mine Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero like no other product in the market. These miners have already carved a niche with their excellent performance, high profitability, and ease of use.
LBank Exchange Will List NEBTC on September 20, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NEBTC on September 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NEBTC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 20, 2022. As a digital wallet...
Four Stories From Argentina, Where Bitcoin And Crypto Rule The Land
In current-day Argentina inflation is no joke and prices change every day. That means it’s fertile ground for bitcoin and crypto adoption. “The central bank has warned repeatedly about the risk of investing in volatile digital currencies, and some adopters are taking it carefully,” says Reuters. Once in a blue moon, mainstream media reports on bitcoin and crypto in a relatively positive light, and Argentina inspired one of those rare articles.
Nasdaq To Launch Institutional Crypto Custody Service Soon
According to reports, equity exchange operator Nasdaq is soon to make its entry into the institutional crypto custody service. The reason behind this move can be alluded to as increasing the scope of the operator’s range of services that have been provided within this particular space. Nasdaq is a...
LBank Exchange Will List GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GTGOLD Protocol (GTG) on September 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 19, 2022. Combining innovative...
Could Swapping Solana Land You A 365 days Jail Term? Popular Crypto Big Eyes Coin and Avalanche Appear To Be Safe
With the dramatic rise of altcoins and trading, some people would probably be engaging in the counter-trading of cryptocurrency. Mark Alexander, a trader of Bitcoin (BTC) just got jail time for doing this. This could happen to anyone with any token, like Solana (SOL), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) or even...
LBank Partners with Radio Caca to Bring an Inclusive 3D Metaverse to Users
World-leading cryptocurrency exchange LBank announces a partnership with Radio Caca’s United States of Mars Metaverse (USM) after recently revealing plans to set up a virtual HQ. The USM metaverse is a 3D planet that will allow users to interact with the LBank ecosystem in the virtual world, thereby —...
Big Eyes, Cardano, and Dash: Delivering Community Governance to Crypto Enthusiasts
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are among numerous crypto trends that have emerged over the years. Due to their contributions to DeFi and democratizing wealth, DAO tokens such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Cardano (ADA), and Dash (DASH) are projected to hold significant value going into the future. However, DAO tokens...
Top Exchanges In Battle To Buy Voyager Crypto Holdings
During the winter, Voyager Digital fell due to its outstanding liquidity issues. As a result, the firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July to assist it with the situation after halting withdrawals on its platform. The crypto winter for 2022 was a drastic one that tumbled almost all the...
Ethereum officially enters the PoS era, MEXC is the first exchange to open ETHW deposit
At 06:43 (UTC) on Sept. 15, 2022, Ethereum completed its merge at the block height of 15,537,393 and officially switched to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. From then on, Ethereum bid farewell to the seven-year proof-of-work (PoW) mining era. At the same time, Ethereum had officially hard forked from Ethereum, retaining...
Number Crypto Scams On YouTube Explodes 335% In First Half Of 2022
Crypto scams involving bogus giveaways have grown into a black market industry of sorts with several services designed to support fraudulent activities. Group-IB, a Singaporean cybersecurity company, revealed in a report that the incidence of cryptocurrency frauds involving phony domains, which are used as welcome pages for YouTube fraud streams, skyrocketed in the first half of this year.
Hideaways (HDWY) crypto and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale are being beaten by Flasko (FLSK)
Cryptocurrencies are intriguing and unpredictable. They can either increase your net worth by millions or cast a spell of catastrophe on your finances. Several new cryptocurrencies were launched, including Hideaways (HDWY) crypto and Big Eyes Coin (BIG). But these two are being beaten up by a new blockchain token, Flasko (FLSK). It has been gaining traction in the market since its presale launch and investors are choosing Flasko over The Hideaways (HDWY) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).
Ethereum Merge Puts Spotlight On Potential Centralization Issues
The Ethereum Merge has been successfully completed and the network has been operating on a proof of stake mechanism for about a week now. The success of the upgrade has been lauded by many in the community who have praised the resourcefulness and the innovation of the Ethereum developers. However, it seems the more time Ethereum spends as a proof of stake network, the more issues arise surrounding the decentralization of the network.
Uniglo (GLO) Price Sees Uptrend, Even With Bitcoin (BTC) And Ethereum (ETH) Under Pressure
Bitcoin closed just above $20,000 at the end of August. Heading into September, many investors are nervous, and with the average price movement for Bitcoin in September being -8% from 2010 to 2021, this anxiety appears well placed. Sometimes referred to as ‘The September Effect’, this is not unique to crypto, and September has historically been the poorest month in terms of performance for stock markets globally.
Crypto Trading Firm Wintermute Has Suffered $160 Million Hack
Crypto trading platform Wintermute has just lost $160 million in a hack which concerns its decentralised finance (DeFi) operation. This news was confirmed through a tweet from the company’s founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy. This makes Wintermute the latest firm within the industry to have suffered a hack. A...
British FCA Authority Declares FTX Exchange As Unauthorized Company
While global authorities are on their toes, FCA, the British financial watchdog, also remains active due to the risks involved in cryptocurrencies. On Friday, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a note to highlight unauthorized business companies operating in the UK. The announcement hit the Sam Bankman-Fried-led exchange, FTX, and declared the platform offers service without getting authorization from the authority.
Former US Congressional Candidate Publicly Supports Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
At this point, meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are no strangers to attention from prominent personalities in the crypto space. From Elon Musk to Mark Wallace, support continues to pour in from the rich and famous worldwide. Former US congressional candidate David Gohshtein has also joined the list of individuals who support the cryptocurrencies, publicly announcing positions in both digital assets.
