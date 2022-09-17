Read full article on original website
JoAnne Boren
4d ago
Dress how you want at home, but do clean up and dress nice when going out. Just my opinion!
Reply(1)
6
Beth Janousek
3d ago
just sitting at home or running to walmart, fine, dress comfy, but going out and meeting friends? a nice pair of slacks and a blouse won't kill you. look decent.
Reply
2
Related
Woman Refusing to Return Wedding Dress Found in Hoarder House Applauded
"There's a reason this family didn't want to clean it out themselves," one person wrote. "You took it on and now you get to enjoy the treasures you found."
Man Cheered for 'Embarrassing' His Sister-in-Law at Her Wedding
"She and I don't have much of a relationship outside of your usual pleasantries, and I don't feel comfortable with her holding my son," said the man.
Woman Claims Maintenance Man Sat on Couch, Drank Her Wine ‘Out the Bottle’ When She Wasn’t Home (VIDEO)
A woman went viral on Twitter after she seemingly caught her maintenance man boldly drinking on the job while servicing her apartment. Unbeknownst to him, he was being filmed by a home security camera at the time. Sharing her story on social media, Chanel, a.k.a. @_iAdoreNelly on Twitter, warned others...
Mom Dragged For Asking Daughter To Give Inheritance To Sons: 'Shame On You'
"She already sent the rest of your kids to college for you," one commenter exclaimed. "Now you want her to get less inheritance?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Bashed for Outrage at Wife Who Put Lock on Bathroom To Keep Out Brother
The woman says that her brother-in-law would regularly walk in on her when she was in the bathroom, but would never do so when her husband was in the room.
'Selfish' Daughter Refusing To Share Lottery Winnings With Her Mom Cheered
A 2018 study of lottery winners found that "large-prize winners experience sustained increases in overall life satisfaction that persist for over a decade."
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
Woman Discovers Her Chicken Fingers Were Actually Deep-Fried Paper in Viral TikTok
There are fewer things more disappointing than sitting down to chow down on a meal you've been waiting to feast on, only to take a bite and realize that there's something very off about your food. Sometimes, it's a pretty innocuous issue. Maybe the protein in your meal is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’
A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
Baby Shower Turns Stormy After Mom-to-Be Tells Baby Shower Guests to Leave if They Didn’t Bring Gifts
A pregnant woman shook the room at her baby shower after she asked the guests to leave if they didn’t buy a gift. Now in a clip of the daring moment, the pregnant woman is asking, “Was I wrong?”. With the help of the DJ, baby shower festivities...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Toddler's Wild Reaction to Being Bitten By Cousin Has People in Stitches
One viewer felt the toddler, named Aiden, "took all he could" with another concluding: "he's been watching too much WWE."
KIDS・
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
Angry Father and Son Left Speechless When They Find Out Hunter Actually Eats The Deer
Man, I still have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. For as vile as a place as the internet can be, every so often, it graces you with a timeless classic. So why not revisit this one, coming to us from the fall of 2019 in Long Island, New York.
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Hilary Duff's 3-year-old daughter told her soccer coaches that her mom gave herself 'diarrhea' after making 'bad chicken'
Hilary Duff posted a text from her assistant on her Instagram story, sharing that her daughter Banks had said at camp that her mom had "diarrhea."
Husband Slammed Over 'Strange' Bedtime Demands While Staying With Parents
He was furious after his wife decided to turn in, telling her it was "rude to just take yourself off to bed."
The Strawberry Letter: He Called Me A Call Girl
The Strawberry Letter: He Called Me A Call Girl
Woman horrified when she realizes a strange man is staring at her and then he touches her arm: 'I will see you later'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever felt someone's eyes on you when you were out in public? It feels creepy. Doesn't it?
A transgender bride said she felt 'euphoric' wearing her custom, sheer wedding dress
Jamie Pandit wore a custom Lee Petra Grebenau wedding gown to marry Phil Silva. Her see-through gown was form-fitting and covered in flowers.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
973M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 9