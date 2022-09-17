Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Police arrest 22 people in Cornwall as part of drugs crackdown
Devon and Cornwall Police have arrested 22 people across Cornwall as part of an operation to tackle illegal drug activity. The operation spanned three days between 12 and 15 September. Drugs seized included cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as about £6,000 in cash and a knife and crossbow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Four teenagers arrested after Poole attack on couple and dog
Four teenagers have been arrested after a couple and their dog were assaulted. An eight-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier was left with a swollen eye in the attack in Bourne Valley Park, Poole on 4 September. The dog's owners also reported they had been injured, Dorset Police said. Three boys from...
BBC
Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed
A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year. A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry...
BBC
Warning over fake police officer phone scam
A fraudster impersonating a police officer has been phoning people and telling them they have been the victim of a banking scam, a force has warned. South Yorkshire Police said it was investigating several reports of a fake police officer telling people they needed to withdraw cash and hand it over for checking.
BBC
Teen crushed by forklift truck on Shipdham farm, inquest hears
A teenager was crushed to death by a forklift truck while working at a farm less than a month after starting his new job, an inquest heard. Zach Richardson, 18, from Lincolnshire, became trapped between the truck and a wall at Elm Farm, near Shipdham, Norfolk, on 24 October 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Pedestrian killed by car was 'one in a million'
A pedestrian who was killed when she was hit by a car was a "one-in-a-million woman", her family have said. Catherine Bradford, 52, was struck by an MG in High Street, Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 17:50 BST on Monday. A 29-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Callum Riley death: Family said teenager was 'loved so deeply'
The family of a 17-year-old boy killed in Rochdale said he had a "good heart" and was "loved so deeply". Callum Riley was found with serious injuries in Atholl Drive, Heywood, on Saturday morning and died later. Three people have been arrested on suspicion of his murder. Paying tribute, his...
BBC
Chris Kaba family views police body-cam footage
The family of Chris Kaba, an unarmed black man killed by the Metropolitan Police in south London, has been shown body-worn police camera footage of the moments leading up to his death. Mr Kaba, 24, was shot dead by an armed officer following a car pursuit that ended in Streatham...
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC
Graham Mansie: Driving instructor jailed for breaking stalking restraining order
A driving instructor has been jailed after he drove more than 200 miles to see an ex-pupil he had been stalking. Graham Mansie, 53, of Beckenham, Kent, admitted breaching a restraining order by travelling from London to York where victim Maisie Relph, 19, was studying. Mansie made the journey on...
BBC
Nigel Malt: Lauren Malt's father jailed for life for her murder in West Winch
A father who murdered his daughter by twice running over her with his car has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Nigel Malt, 45, of King's Lynn in Norfolk, knocked over 19-year-old Lauren Malt outside the home she shared with her mother and siblings in nearby West Winch in January.
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC
Council boss 'harassed' neighbours after hot tub row
A deputy council leader "intimidated" his neighbours after they called police to report he was "holding meetings from his hot tub" during the first Covid lockdown, a court heard. Thomas Hollis, 28, deputy leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire, is charged with two counts of harassment without violence. Nottingham...
BBC
Marine Toby Gutteridge tells of rebuilding life after Afghan shooting
A special forces soldier who was paralysed when he was shot through the neck in Afghanistan has told of his experiences in a new book. Ex-Royal Marine Toby Gutteridge from Poole, Dorset, was 24 when he was seriously hurt in the 2009 shooting. In his book, he talks about how...
BBC
Man jailed over Liverpool nursing home drugs factory
A man arrested after a former nursing home was turned into a drugs factory has been jailed for seven years. Mark Quinn was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for his role in smuggling millions of pounds of amphetamine from the factory in Liverpool to Scotland. The 58-year-old was...
BBC
Man arrested after protest at Hindu temple in Smethwick
A man has been arrested following a protest at the gates of a Hindu temple. About 100 people gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Tuesday evening. Fireworks and missiles were reportedly thrown in the direction of police, however no injuries were reported. An 18-year-old was...
BBC
Man tried to check Queen was in coffin, court told
A man who tried to grab the flag draped over the Queen's coffin as she lay in state did not believe she was dead, a court has heard. The prosecution claims Muhammad Khan wanted to look in the coffin to "check for himself" the Queen was there. Mr Khan, 28,...
U.K.・
Comments / 0