Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aberdeen Central 27, Mitchell 13
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Mobridge-Pollock 6
Alcester-Hudson 38, Chester 27
Belle Fourche 20, Chamberlain 6
Beresford 20, Flandreau 12
Bon Homme 43, Stanley County 7
Brandon Valley 38, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 36, Sioux Valley 32
Brookings 33, Spearfish 20
Castlewood 50, North Central Co-Op 7
Clark/Willow Lake 28, Parker 0
Dakota Valley 33, Milbank 6
Dell Rapids 28, Canton 22
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Arlington 20
Deubrook 16, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 12
Deuel 27, Groton Area 0
Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Canistota 30
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colman-Egan 14
Faith 26, Lemmon/McIntosh 20
Faulkton 36, Northwestern 6
Flandreau Indian def. Omaha Nation, Neb., forfeit
Florence/Henry 50, Waverly-South Shore 30
Great Plains Lutheran 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Gregory 46, Irene-Wakonda 11
Hamlin 48, Leola/Frederick 6
Harding County/Bison Co-op 54, Newell 0
Harrisburg 41, Sioux Falls Lincoln 22
Herreid/Selby Area 44, Ipswich 26
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Avon 0
Howard 51, Freeman/ Marion/ Freeman Academy Co-op 0
Huron 34, Sturgis Brown 32
Jim River 31, Baltic 6
New Underwood 49, Bennett County 0
Parkston 50, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Philip 60, Dupree 12
Pierre 55, Yankton 10
Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg 18
Platte-Geddes 35, Viborg-Hurley 18
Potter County 48, Langford 14
Sioux Falls Christian 34, Madison 28
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Rapid City Stevens 7
Sioux Falls Washington 30, Watertown 0
Sully Buttes 24, Colome 6
Tea Area 42, Douglas 0
Timber Lake 46, Jones County 6
Tiospa Zina Tribal 52, St. Francis Indian 0
Todd County 36, Winnebago, Neb. 20
Wagner 14, Sisseton 0
Wall 50, White River 0
Webster 43, Dakota Hills 0
West Central 33, Vermillion 0
Wolsey-Wessington 28, DeSmet 6
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 36, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
