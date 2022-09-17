ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Thunderhawks sweep ‘Jackets volleyball

By Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune
 5 days ago

HIBBING — It’s not often that a team can keep it together for three-straight games, but the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came as close as possible to that feat.

The Thunderhawks never lost a beat in downing Hibbing 3-0, 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 in high school volleyball action Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.

Grand Rapids coach Bekah Sutherland was happy to see her team play so consistently throughout the whole match.

“That’s what we’ve been struggling with this season,” Sutherland said. “We’ll come out and win set one right away, then we kind of barely win set two. It’s coming out and not getting complacent.

“One of our biggest goals this year is called, ‘Steady the coaster.’ We don’t want a roller coaster. We want to be consistent and steady. They did well with that in this match.”

The Thunderhawks came out in set one and took control early, winning by 14.

“It’s important,” Sutherland said about winning set one on the road. “We always want to play our game, no matter who we’re playing.”

Grand Rapids didn’t lose any momentum in set two, once again taking control early and cruising to the 11-point win.

“It’s about communication and making sure that everybody is communicating all of the time, who’s hitting on the other side, where the setter is at,” Sutherland said. “If we can communicate what’s happening, then we’re good at expecting the ball.”

Hibbing, on the other hand, had a hard time defending at the net.

“It has been difficult trying to place my libero in the back row to where we think the hit will go,” Peterson said. “It gets complicated. Reading that arm is tough, but they’re coming around. We wanted to do our best to pick up everything, and play our game.

“We wanted more scrap in there, and not give up. I thought some parts of our game were better than others. I did see some things that I liked. I liked our hustle off the court when balls were shanked, and we finally got to close that block.”

Set. No. 3 was the Thunderhawks’ strongest one, never letting the Bluejackets get into the game, but Hibbing did give Grand Rapids fits from the service line.

“Hibbing had some good servers, and that’s one part that we’re weaker in,” Sutherland said. “We got aced four or five times. That’s what we don’t want to have happen. We’ll be working on that in practice.”

Setter Braya LaPlant recorded five kills, three ace serves, four digs and 27 set assists for the Thunderhawks while Kyra Giffen had 13 kills, four digs and two blocks. Kate Jamtgaard finished with four kills, two ace serves, seven digs, one block and one set assist and Lindsey Racine had five digs and one set assist. Haylee Finckbone finished with seven kills and one dig, Josie Hanttula had three ace serves and three digs, Peyton Skelly recorded three kills and two blocks, Olivia Mustar had three digs, Camdyn Keagle finished with one ace serve, one dig and one set assist, Colby LaPlant had two kills and one block, Annika Grose finished with one dig and two set assists, and Lily Petersen had two kills.

With the win, the Thunderhawks improve to 8-1 on the season. Hibbing falls to 2-6 with the loss.

Hibbing was led by Jenna Sacco-LaMusga with three digs; Jordan Fredette with two aces and two kills; Bevie Fink seven assists; Abbie Wivoda one assist; and Drea Madich and Marisa Sibell with one block each.

Volleyball

Grand Rapids 3

Duluth East 0

DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team rode roughshod over the Duluth East Greyhounds on Sept. 15, in Duluth.

The Thunderhawks won the games by the scores of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-20.

Braya LaPlant was all over the court as she had five kills, six ace serves, eight digs and 30 set assists. Kyra Giffen finished with 16 kills, one ace serve, and seven digs, Kate Jamtgaard had six kills, one ace serve, one dig and one block, Lindsey Racine recorded 13 digs and five set assists, Haylee Finckbone had five kills and two digs, Josie Hanttula finished with three kills, four digs and a block, Peyton Skelly had four kills and a block, Olivia Mustar recorded two ace serves and seven digs, and Camdyn Keagle had two digs.

With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 9-1 for the season. They will play in the tough Farmington tournament on Saturday.

Ed. note: Ted Anderson contributed to the story.

