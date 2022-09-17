Thunderhawk fishing team finishes the year strong

WHITEFISH CHAIN — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team finished strong recently on the Whitefish Chain for the B.A.S.S. State High School Championship.

Leading the Thunderhawks was the team of Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich with a very impressive fourth place finish. Other strong finishes included the teams of Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury who placed ninth and the team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer which placed 18th. The team of Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler finished in 73rd place.

The State Championship had a total of 96 teams. All 96 teams qualified for the state tournament by being one of the top teams in their regional conferences. So, according to Grand Rapids coach Chris Stanley, just qualifying for this tournament is a big deal.

“We are hoping that the Miskovich/Miskovich team will be invited to the National Tournament that will be held down south next year. We are just waiting for that confirmation to come through,” said Stanley. “I am extremely proud of all of our team this year. I think we did some great things. We had four teams qualify for the B.A.S.S. tournament, five teams qualify for the SATT Tournament of Champions, we had 10 to 12 teams compete in statewide tournaments throughout the season, and we managed to fit in a few ‘in-house’ tournaments as well where the kids teamed up and had mini-tournaments on local lakes.”