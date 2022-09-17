ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Thunderhawk fishing team finishes the year strong

By Ted Anderson
Grand Rapids Herald Review
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTOSD_0hyuGS3u00

WHITEFISH CHAIN — The Grand Rapids High School fishing team finished strong recently on the Whitefish Chain for the B.A.S.S. State High School Championship.

Leading the Thunderhawks was the team of Ryder Miskovich and Joey Miskovich with a very impressive fourth place finish. Other strong finishes included the teams of Will Stanley and Noah Salisbury who placed ninth and the team of Eli Rohloff and Ethan Zimmer which placed 18th. The team of Andrew Mutchler and William Sindiler finished in 73rd place.

The State Championship had a total of 96 teams. All 96 teams qualified for the state tournament by being one of the top teams in their regional conferences. So, according to Grand Rapids coach Chris Stanley, just qualifying for this tournament is a big deal.

“We are hoping that the Miskovich/Miskovich team will be invited to the National Tournament that will be held down south next year. We are just waiting for that confirmation to come through,” said Stanley. “I am extremely proud of all of our team this year. I think we did some great things. We had four teams qualify for the B.A.S.S. tournament, five teams qualify for the SATT Tournament of Champions, we had 10 to 12 teams compete in statewide tournaments throughout the season, and we managed to fit in a few ‘in-house’ tournaments as well where the kids teamed up and had mini-tournaments on local lakes.”

Comments / 0

Related
lptv.org

Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints

Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Fatal rollover crash near Walker

WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
WALKER, MN
bulletin-news.com

Workman killed in St. Louis County gravel pit accident

Coworkers of a 40-year-old guy discovered him dead in a gravel quarry in northern Minnesota. According to a press statement from the St. Louis County sheriff’s office, Brad Lewis Wojtysiak of Culver Township was discovered dead on Wednesday after conducting maintenance on a conveyor at the Northland Construction gravel mine close to Minnesota 33 and Sunset Lake Drive.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
lptv.org

Updated: 17-Year-Old Cass Co. Boy Dies in Alcohol-Related Crash

A 17-year-old boy died after being ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sunday, September 18th, Ronald James Day was traveling westbound on Highway 200 east of Remer. While driving, Day reportedly straightened out in a slight curve and went off the road to the right. His 2003 Buick Century struck the approaching road and went airborne. The vehicle then landed sideways and rolled. Day was reported as not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd

A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
BRAINERD, MN
knsiradio.com

Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
CASS COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stanley
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

MN woman facing drug-related charges after traffic stop

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Walker, Minnesota woman is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Crow Wing County Saturday. Cass County, Minnesota deputies say they pulled over 42-year-old Candice Jackson in connection to an investigation into the use, sales and trafficking of illegal substances. Deputies...
CASS COUNTY, MN
Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids Herald Review

Grand Rapids, MN
103
Followers
125
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapid Herald Review is the premier source for local news coverage for Itsasca County and Grand Rapids, MN dating back to 1896. Publishing on Sundays and Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.grandrapidsmn.com

 https://www.grandrapidsmn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy