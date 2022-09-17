ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Swimmers dunk Duluth East

By Herald-Review Staff Report
Grand Rapids Herald Review
 5 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS — In a battle between two northern Minnesota girls swimming powers, the Grand Rapids High School team downed Duluth East 109-77 in dual meet action Sept. 13, at Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids dominated the meet as Thunderhawk swimmers claimed first place in all but two events against the Greyhounds.

Placing first for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson and Chloe Petersen in 1:55.24; Nevaeh Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.89); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:22.57) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:46.80); Jackson in the 50-yard freestyle (26.64 seconds) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.89); Makenzie Mustar in diving (212.90 points); Petersen in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.95); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (57.40 seconds); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Verke, Jackson, Rauzi and Petersen (3:53.05).

GR 109, DE 77

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen), 1:55.24; 2. DE, 2:02.49; 3. Grand Rapids (Sylvie Ledermann, Ada Jackson, Selah Smith, Treasure Jager), 2:08.22.

200 freestyle — 1. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:08,89; 2, Hannah Rauzi, GR, 2:09.87; 3. Hannah Vincent, DE, 2:20.69.

200 individual medley — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:22.57; 2. Julia Zimpel, DE. 2:24.59; 3, Lauren Rauzi, GR, 2:41.25

50 freestyle — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 26.64; 2. Maddie Yapel, DE, 27.15; 3. Shea Bradley, DE, 27.54.

Diving — 1. Makenzie Mustar, GR,212.90; 2. Ella Albrecht, GR, 193.60; 3. Alicia Hall, DE, 175.05

100 butterfly — 1. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.95); 2. Kate Schiller, DE, 1:08.68; 3. Emma Dauner, DE, 1:09.48.

100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 57.40; 2. Selah Smith, GR, 1:01.61; 3. Treasure Jager, GR, 1:02.94.

500 freestyle — 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 5:46.80; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:51.81; 3. Shea Bradley, DE, 6:02.17.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth East, 1:51.58; 2. GR (Selah Smith, Ada Jackson, Treasure Jager, Nevaeh Hoard), 1:52.67; 3. Duluth East, 1:57.84

100 backstroke — 1. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:04.89; 2. Maddie Yapel, DE,1:10.17; 3. Signe Kurth, DE, 1:11.97

100 breaststroke — 1. Julia Zimpel, DE, 1:12.04; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:14.95; 3. Lauren Rauzi, GR, 1:18.92.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Alyssa Jackson, Hannah Rauzi, Chloe Petersen), 3:53.05; 2. Duluth East, 4:20.80; 3. Grand Rapids (Nora Wick, Danika Kaczor, Sylvie Ledermann, Nevaeh Hoard), 4:23.45.

Grand Rapids, MN
