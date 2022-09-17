Read full article on original website
Related
Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
WIBW
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Woman flees from sheriff, goes airborne into Shunganunga Creek
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A single-vehicle crash into the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd Street and SE Rice Road led to the arrest of a 27-year-old female facing several charges including felony interference with law enforcement, according to the Topeka Police Department. Just before midnight on Sept. 20, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy […]
WIBW
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
WIBW
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field, damaging it.
KCTV 5
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
Police work to ID human remains found in NE Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas 10, according to a statement from Lawrence Police. The remains are skeletal and police are confident they are human, but don't suspect foul play. Forensic experts...
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized after pedestrian accident
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a 15-year-old girl was in the highway median in the 1900 block South U.S.73. She stepped from the median and ran into the side of...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. woman arrested after attempt to steal truck, trailer full of horses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is behind bars in Shawnee Co. after she attempted to steal a truck with a trailer full of horses attached as the owner was unloading them. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brianna M. Nowak, 35, has been arrested and booked into jail for multiple counts of theft after an incident late Saturday night, Sept. 17, in the 8100 block of SE California Ave.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Riley Co. man arrested, charged with 3 counts of rape
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 55-year-old man from Ogden has been arrested on rape and sexual battery charges for two separate incidents. Charles McMullen, 55, was arrested on Sept. 16 around 8 p.m., according to Riley County Police Department. McMullen is charged with two counts of rape in connection to a September 2, 2022, incident […]
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner dies after self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who was in custody for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter earlier this month, died Monday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office sent out a news release saying his body has been transported for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing. On Thursday, September 15, the sheriff's...
Woman charged with stealing trailer full of horses
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman after theft occurred during an incident on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 8100 block of SE California Avenue for a welfare check around midnight Saturday. The caller was on his way home with a trailer full of horses when he was flagged […]
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0