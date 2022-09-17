ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christine Carolyn Reader
4d ago

Why don’t you guys dress your age instead of trying to be something your not! I’d never want any of you for friends you guys don’t know what a real friend is, all you do is call each other names and backstab each other

Southside irishtruth#
3d ago

All of you are fake friends walk away especially Kyle she is do money hungry and makes friend with Diana cause of her money!!!!!

RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip

Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Nene Leakes
Erika Jayne
Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards
Sheree Zampino
Andy Cohen
Beyonce
Garcelle Beauvais
Kathy Hilton
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife

Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now

As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

