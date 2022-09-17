Read full article on original website
Christine Carolyn Reader
4d ago
Why don’t you guys dress your age instead of trying to be something your not! I’d never want any of you for friends you guys don’t know what a real friend is, all you do is call each other names and backstab each other
Reply
5
Southside irishtruth#
3d ago
All of you are fake friends walk away especially Kyle she is do money hungry and makes friend with Diana cause of her money!!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution PressLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight
Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
wegotthiscovered.com
RHOBH Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins skipped Bravocon. Are they cutting ties with the network?
Rumors abound heading into Bravocon 2022 that two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members won’t be attending because they might be on their way out of the network. Both Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins will be conspicuously absent from the celebration, which runs from Oct. 14-16 in New York City.
Family At Odds: 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody & Robyn Brown Get Into Heated Argument In Season 17 Clip
Sister Wives is back for Season 17 — and tensions within the Brown family are at an all-time high. In a preview for the highly anticipated season, premiering Sunday, September 11, Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, are struggling in their marriage as the patriarch's other relationships crumble. “Sometimes you just can’t sleep in the same bed with your spouse because you’re struggling. Maybe she just needs a break,” Robyn admits in the preview regarding his rift with third wife Christine Brown. “He doesn’t need to not be there. In fact, it should be the other way around....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Sister Wives’ Star, Kody Brown, Might Have Subtly Revealed 1 of Meri Brown and Janelle Brown’s Big Issues
Meri Brown and Janelle Brown have had issues with each other for decades. Kody Brown might have inadvertently pinpointed their biggest problem.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”
Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe This Person is the One True ‘Villain’ of ‘Dark’ TLC Series
Some 'Sister Wives' viewers believe that it is Robyn Brown, not Kody, who is the true 'villian' of the TLC series, whose storylines have turned 'dark' over the past several seasons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Posts Stunning Photo To Hype The Single Life Season 3
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is currently feeding the fandom’s need for drama with fights between Andrei and Libby Castravet and her family, but it’s not the only show in the franchise airing in September. Fans will be blessed with another new season of 90 Day: The Single Life as Season 3 kicks off on Monday, September 12. It seems the cast is just as excited to get the season underway, as Natalie Mordovtseva posted some stunning photos to hype the return of the series.
bravotv.com
Caroline Manzo Is Back on TV and Dolores Catania Has Feelings About it
Let's get ready to rumble. Fans will soon get to see what happens when The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania heads into the kitchen for a cook-off against her friend and RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo on the E! series Celebrity Beef. Alongside a set of photos posted...
Lisa Rinna Seeking $2 Million For ‘RHOBH’ Season 13, Demands To Be The Highest Paid Housewife
Lisa Rinna is currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back, RadarOnline.com has learned. “At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scott’s New GF Is 20 Years Older Than His Exes—Meet Who He’s Dating Now
As one of Hollywood’s most famous playboys, fans have always been curious about Scott Disick’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Scott became an overnight celebrity 2007 when he made his reality TV debut as Kourtney Kardashian’s on-again, off-again boyfriend on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott and Kourtney—who share three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign—went on to date on and off for nine years before their final breakup in 2015. Kourtney went on to get engaged to her longtime neighbor, Travis Barker, while Scott went on to date several models almost half his age. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians...
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell shed light on her relationship with Jibri, and it sounds quite different from what played out on TV.
‘Sister Wives’ Viewers Get the Giggles After Leaked Season 17 Episode Title Confirms What They Already Knew
'Sister Wives' fans took to Reddit in hysterics after leaked season 17 episode title confirms what they already knew.
Melissa and Joe Gorga: Cheating Rumors Have Tested Our Marriage, We Haven’t Spoken to Teresa Giudice
Stress behind the scenes. Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, admitted that recent cheating allegations have gotten to them — but they're trying not to let the chatter keep them down. "Almost definitely the rumors," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly at the VMAs on Sunday, August 28, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts
"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six. Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 6