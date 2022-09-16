ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers

McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Panda Express Brings Back Beyond Orange Chicken

In the summer of 2021, popular Chinese-American chain Panda Express partnered with alternative meat producer Beyond Meat (BYND) for a plant-based version of its popular Original Orange Chicken. Even though Panda Express is privately-owned, the chain has more than 2,300 stores across both the U.S. and countries such as Canada,...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable

While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
McDonald’s hit with complaint of mouse poo in customer's meal

It was bad enough when earlier last month McDonald’s served a 7-year-old customer dishcloth instead of their McDonald’s order, but now in some even more disturbing news, a McDonald’s customer in Perth, Australia has claimed that they found mouse poo in their McDonald’s meal box. As...
