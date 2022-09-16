Read full article on original website
Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
Wendy’s Is Debuting A Brand New Frosty Flavor For Fall—And It’s Not Pumpkin Spice!
Wendy’s fans and autumn lovers assemble! The fast food chain just announced a brand new flavor for their beloved Frosty menu item (and no, it’s not pumpkin spice). Customers in Canada are sharing their anticipation for the latest iteration of the shake, as a Caramel Apple Frosty is making its debut there.
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Panda Express Brings Back Beyond Orange Chicken
In the summer of 2021, popular Chinese-American chain Panda Express partnered with alternative meat producer Beyond Meat (BYND) for a plant-based version of its popular Original Orange Chicken. Even though Panda Express is privately-owned, the chain has more than 2,300 stores across both the U.S. and countries such as Canada,...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
Starbucks Drinkers Take Note–McDonald’s Has New Drinks That Are Actually Affordable
While there’s no denying that sipping on a delicious drink from Starbucks can make your tastebuds happier than ever (pumpkin spice latte, anyone?) your wallet, on the other hand, may not be the biggest fan of their pricey menu items. Luckily, McDonald’s offers more affordable alternatives, including one that rivals the ever popular frozen drinks known as Frappuccinos. They call their version the Frappe.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s hit with complaint of mouse poo in customer's meal
It was bad enough when earlier last month McDonald’s served a 7-year-old customer dishcloth instead of their McDonald’s order, but now in some even more disturbing news, a McDonald’s customer in Perth, Australia has claimed that they found mouse poo in their McDonald’s meal box. As...
'60-ton beast': Ret. General describes tank US is looking to send to Ukraine
A senior military official says US tanks are on the table to send to Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Steve Anderson (Ret.) explains why he thinks the US should continue meeting Ukraine’s requirements and whether the country should put contractors on the ground to help with logistics.
Where Fiona goes from here as it keeps getting stronger
Three storms wreaked havoc around the world over the weekend. Here is where they are now and where they are heading.
3,300-year-old cave 'frozen in time' from reign of Ramesses II uncovered in Israel
Construction workers in Israel unexpectedly broke into a 3,300-year-old cave that looks like an "Indiana Jones film set."
Super skinny house for sale in Canada can fit people comfortably. Take a look inside
Not gonna lie — the inside is pretty chic with a lively design.
Biden tells the United Nations that Putin's attempts to 'extinguish' Ukraine should 'make your blood run cold'
President Joe Biden on Wednesday declared Russia's invasion of Ukraine a violation of the global order, sharpening his rebukes of President Vladimir Putin as the war entered a tense new moment.
US and Canadian warships sail through Taiwan Strait after Biden vows to defend island
US and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday following weekend remarks from President Joe Biden that the US would defend Taiwan in the event it is attacked by China.
Burger King Adds Something McDonald's Doesn't Have (Wendy's Does)
Wendy's (WEN) barged its way into the fast-food hamburger battle, where it has earned the right to be talked about alongside its legendary, pioneering rivals. That's impressive because it's rare in the global (or even the United States) market where a duopoly turns into a three-way battle. Coke (COKE) has...
Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Drinking at least 4 cups of certain teas may reduce type 2 diabetes risk, research finds
(CNN) — Drinking black, green or oolong tea might have more benefits than a little energy boost -- a certain amount could reduce risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found. Drinking at least four cups of any of these teas per day has been linked with...
You'll Be Surprised No-one Told You About These Clever Products Sooner
For one reason or another, certain products enter the limelight while many others lay just below the surface. Imagine all the outstandingly clever items that are just waiting to be discovered. Well, we imagined and fished out 35 of them that deserve some recognition. Most of these are items and devices we’ve never seen before, and we’re willing to bet you haven’t either. Have we ever seen Bluetooth beanie headphones? Flashlight gloves? Yeah, we didn’t think so. And if those intrigue you, you will want to keep reading.
Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
