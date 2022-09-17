ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Washington Examiner

‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it

New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show

Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

China, Turkey, and India criticizing Russia's war ‘noteworthy,’ White House says

Leaders from Turkey, China, and India, all of whom have relatively positive relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, have publicly kept their distance over the war recently, a development the White House called "noteworthy." The comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Indian leader Narendra...
FOREIGN POLICY
#Ne White House#Captives#Espionage#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Marine#Russian#The White House#Oval Office#The State Department#National Security Council
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Tim Allen reacts to Biden on 60 Minutes, questions cognitive ability

Actor and comedian Tim Allen reacted to President Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview on Monday, calling the 79-year-old leader's cognitive ability into question. "Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was," Allen tweeted. The White House is currently scrambling to answer for Biden's latest...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

East Coast Democrats have no clue how bad Biden’s border crisis really is

It took less than 48 hours for the wealthy residents of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to deport 50 immigrants off their island, but the many communities overwhelmed by President Joe Biden’s border crisis don’t have such an option. Back in May, the mayor of Yuma, Arizona, begged the...
YUMA, AZ
Washington Examiner

'Pandemic is over' — not just another Biden gaffe

'PANDEMIC IS OVER' — NOT JUST ANOTHER BIDEN GAFFE. Before his appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night, President Joe Biden had not given a sit-down interview with an American journalist for seven months. It's easy to see why. On CBS, the president, who was known as a "gaffe machine" when he was a much younger man, kept up his tradition of saying something startling, weird, or newsworthy — and, sometimes, true.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries

Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
U.S. POLITICS

