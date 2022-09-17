Read full article on original website

Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.

Mike Pompeo on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘No one gets to keep classified information’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Justice Department’s handling of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home while also hinting at criticism toward the former president for taking documents after he left the White House. During a private event hosted by the Israel Heritage Foundation...

Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....

‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...

Biden caused the border crisis — don't fall for his new spin
President Joe Biden is desperate to change the narrative on the border crisis. He wants to shift it away from “Biden’s policies caused this crisis,” which is 100% true, to “this crisis is not Biden’s fault and Republicans are exploiting migrant suffering.”. Toward that end,...
Trump news – live: Trump blames banks for tax scandal and says he can declassify papers by thinking about it
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump and the Trump Organization for engaging in “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” in preparing annual financial statements between 2011 and 2021.The lawsuit says the fraud was approved at the highest levels of the company, including by Mr Trump himself as well as his children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump. The fraud and misrepresentation also grossly inflated Mr Trump’s personal net worth by billions of dollars.The former presiden’s legal drama continued on Wednesday, as a federal appeals court held the Department of Justice can use the...

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.

Biden says inflation was up 'just an inch, hardly at all' in report that sent stocks tanking
President Joe Biden attempted to put historic levels of inflation "in perspective" on Sunday, arguing that last week's inflation number was up "hardly at all" from the previous month. When asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on 60 Minutes on Sunday what he could do "better and faster" to bring down...

Biden administration's own migrant flights receive renewed scrutiny
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) decision to send a plane of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last week ignited a fiery debate about what lawmakers should do with the historically high number of immigrants crossing the southern border — as well as scrutiny of what the Biden administration has already done.

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show
Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...

China, Turkey, and India criticizing Russia's war ‘noteworthy,’ White House says
Leaders from Turkey, China, and India, all of whom have relatively positive relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, have publicly kept their distance over the war recently, a development the White House called "noteworthy." The comments from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Indian leader Narendra...

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”

SEE IT: Tim Allen reacts to Biden on 60 Minutes, questions cognitive ability
Actor and comedian Tim Allen reacted to President Joe Biden's 60 Minutes interview on Monday, calling the 79-year-old leader's cognitive ability into question. "Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was," Allen tweeted. The White House is currently scrambling to answer for Biden's latest...

East Coast Democrats have no clue how bad Biden’s border crisis really is
It took less than 48 hours for the wealthy residents of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, to deport 50 immigrants off their island, but the many communities overwhelmed by President Joe Biden’s border crisis don’t have such an option. Back in May, the mayor of Yuma, Arizona, begged the...

'Pandemic is over' — not just another Biden gaffe
'PANDEMIC IS OVER' — NOT JUST ANOTHER BIDEN GAFFE. Before his appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday night, President Joe Biden had not given a sit-down interview with an American journalist for seven months. It's easy to see why. On CBS, the president, who was known as a "gaffe machine" when he was a much younger man, kept up his tradition of saying something startling, weird, or newsworthy — and, sometimes, true.

Trump dossier source doesn’t want Durham to be allowed to debunk infamous ‘pee tape’ claim
The main source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier doesn’t want special counsel John Durham to be allowed to undermine the infamous “pee tape” claims about former President Donald Trump during his October trial. Igor Danchenko, who will be tried next month after allegedly lying...

DOJ seeks to remove phony filing in Trump's Mar-a-Lago case linked to prison inmate
The Justice Department filed a motion to remove an apparent phony docket entry after media revealed a prison inmate with a history of forging documents apparently tricked court staff. The document, which was filed on Sept. 12 and remains on the docket as of Monday, appeared to be from the...

Broken Border: Terrorist watch list arrests spike as migrants flock to US from farther countries
Biden's Broken Border is a five-part Washington Examiner series highlighting the border security records President Joe Biden has shattered in less than two years in office and the trickle-down effects that the crisis is having on the United States. Part One looked at how Biden already broke the record for migrant apprehensions in 2022. Part Two, below, will examine the dramatic shift in demographics of migrants crossing the border illegally. Part Three will show the consequences of children crossing the border alone in unprecedented numbers. Part Four will look at the record number of migrants dying while attempting to enter the U.S. And Part Five will examine the deadly fentanyl crisis that has rocked communities deep within the country.
