Florida budget language that created migrant relocation program would not permit DeSantis' Massachusetts flights stunt

By Paul P. Murphy, Maria Santana, Leyla Santiago, Steve Contorno, Miguel Marquez
 5 days ago
Madeline DeFalco
4d ago

How about he use this money to help Floridians . Give 24 million home owners $500 to help pay home owners insurance instead . Please please vote 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

MAUSBORN69
4d ago

An Immigration Atty on MSNBC last night stated that according to Mass Law when DeSantis and Abbott conspired to send the Migrants to Martha's Vineyard promising employment (Martha's Vineyard becomes a Ghost Town following Labor Day-many residents collecting unemployment), but were told they were going to Boston, they committed Kidnapping. The possibility of a RICO Charge was also mentioned.

Carlito Countdemonet Douyon
4d ago

The big dummy just pissed off one of the GOP reliable voter groups in South Florida after the Cuban vote...the Venezuelans. They are pissed off on what he did to Venezuelans who were granted asylum hearing were used as pawns for his political stunt.

CNN

CNN

