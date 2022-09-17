ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Hawaii bowl kick-off event surprised Aiea teacher

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The executive director of the Hawaii Bowl was excited to announce the start of events leading up to the bowl game on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is back for 2022 and to kick things off, they’ve teamed up with “extra yard for teachers” […]
AIEA, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Industry
Local
Hawaii Business
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Nevada State
Honolulu, HI
Business
Honolulu, HI
Industry
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#University Of Hawaii#Student Satellites#Android#Project Imua Mission 11#Xprs#National Associatio
KHON2

Local Restaurateur is looking for good people

Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Dr. Paul Morton the Robot Doc

Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery, and he joined John Veneri on Living808 to introduce himself and his work. “I grew up in Kea‘au, played football at Kea‘au High School – my parents still live there. I went to Ohio...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KHON2

HCC offers affordable salon services

The University of Hawai'i Honolulu Community College invites the public to book appointments for affordable self-care services on campus at its cosmetology salon which gives students the skills they need to become professional cosmetologists.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy