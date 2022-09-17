Read full article on original website
Hawaii bowl kick-off event surprised Aiea teacher
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The executive director of the Hawaii Bowl was excited to announce the start of events leading up to the bowl game on Christmas Eve at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is back for 2022 and to kick things off, they’ve teamed up with “extra yard for teachers” […]
Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week. There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
Gov. Ige eyes change of direction for new Aloha Stadium
The Stadium Authority says that Governor Ige is changing direction on the NASED project, canceling both the NASED's entertainment district and real estate project's request for proposals.
Island Connections: Yi Fang Hawaii
Honolulu (KHON2) – Yi Fang Hawaii provides high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. Yi Fang Hawaii provides a variety menu items that highlight high quality tea and fresh fruit offerings. “Some of our best sellers are our Yi Fang Fruit Tea, Roselle Kumquat Green Tea, Mango Pomelo Sago...
Aloha Authentic: Coronation set for a King
David Kalākaua became King of Hawaiʻi in 1874 after winning the legislative election, beating his rival, Queen Emma.
1000 bikers ready for Hawaii’s largest cycling event
From seven years old to 79, riders of all ages will be hitting the streets September 25, 2022, for the 39th Annual Honolulu Century Ride.
Women self-defense classes on the rise in Hawaii
There have been several reports of women being targeted while running errands, going to and from work or while taking a walk around their neighborhood on the mainland.
Honolulu is one of the best cities for coffee lovers
A new study ranks the best and worst cities for coffee lovers and Honolulu came in close to the top.
Local Restaurateur is looking for good people
Local boy Rick Nakashima has been in the restaurant business for 19 years. He is the owner of four Gyu-Kaku restaurants and the Rainbow Drive In in Kalihi. Today he is representing his four Ruby Tuesday Hawaii restaurants on Oahu. “We have jobs in each and everyone of our 4...
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
Dr. Paul Morton the Robot Doc
Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery, and he joined John Veneri on Living808 to introduce himself and his work. “I grew up in Kea‘au, played football at Kea‘au High School – my parents still live there. I went to Ohio...
Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
Rainbow Wahine hit the road for two matches in California this week
Off to the program’s best start to a season since 2016 and winners of four of the last five matches, the Hawai’i women’s soccer team hits the road for a pair of Big West matches Thursday against UC Santa Barbara at 4 p.m. HT and Sunday at 9 a.m. HT at Cal Poly. The Rainbow […]
HCC offers affordable salon services
The University of Hawai'i Honolulu Community College invites the public to book appointments for affordable self-care services on campus at its cosmetology salon which gives students the skills they need to become professional cosmetologists.
LIST: Most annoying passenger behaviors on a plane
What are your top airplane passenger pet peeves? According to one study rear seat kickers and disruptive drunks are Americas most annoying co-passengers.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
The Surfjack Hotel Offers Kama’aina Specials and Hosts San Gennaro Celebration
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Surfjack Hotel invites kama’aina to staycation and attend its San Gennaro Italian Cuisine Celebration. The Surfjack Hotel pays homage to the true soul of Waikiki, through its vintage-inspired decor. “The Surfjack is a small hotel with a big personality, a gathering place for hotel...
Officials select 2 sites for Oahu red light cameras
Both locations are along Vineyard Boulevard; One is at Palama Street and the other is at Liliha Street.
Waipahu enters Cover2 rankings after Aiea upset
Waipahu has entered the Cover2 state rankings after an upset victory over Aiea on Saturday.
Argument escalates to shooting in Ewa Beach
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 18, at around 3 p.m.
