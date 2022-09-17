ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Pickup Driver Injured In St. George Crash

(St. George, UT) -- A pickup truck driver is recovering after suffering minor injuries in a crash in St. George. The truck took out several feet of fence and created a nearly hour-long traffic backup on Red Cliffs Drive yesterday morning. Police were sent to the scene to find the truck had nearly hit a tree before ending up on its side in a yard.
Emergency Rescue Forces Shut Down of Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway

(Springdale, UT) -- An emergency rescue operation sent about 20 members of a search and rescue crew into Zion National Park Sunday. Park officials say they had to close off Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from the park's East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to the rescue. The highway was closed for about two hours. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations were not affected. The rescue was said to be a success.
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt near Utah, Arizona border

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz. (KUTV) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the ground near St. George at the border of Utah and Arizona. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at approximately 3:18 p.m. on Monday. Related stories from 2News. They said the epicenter was located 47 kilometers,...
Back-To-Back Crashes In St. George Due To Not Yielding

(St. George, UT) -- Police in St. George are investigating two crashes that happened back-to-back yesterday on Black Ridge Drive and on River Road. The first crash involved a Kia and a Hyundai and was caused by the Hyundai turning left in front of the Kia. The second crash happened near Target when a Chevy Malibu continued on River Road when a minivan thought they would be turning into a parking lot, but it kept going and the van hit it in the side. The minivan driver was ticketed.
Woman Hit By Car on 2450 East in St. George

(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of DUI after a woman was hit by the vehicle the suspect was driving late Thursday night off 2450 East. This happened when the suspect hit the victim and struck two other cars. The woman was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital. It's not clear how badly she was injured. Authorities were able to open 2450 East around 2:00am.
St. George To Open Pedestrian Tunnel Near I-15

(St. George, UT) -- A new pedestrian tunnel will open in St. George along Interstate 15 to ease congestion at the intersection of Bluff and Main streets and Black Ridge Drive. The tunnel will also connect with the St. George paved trail system. The trail cost over three-million-dollars and the Utah Department of Transportation worked with the city to construct the tunnel.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield

(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
