You may be wondering about the oxymoronic title, but it makes total sense when you consider the context, reactions, and reception to recent theatrical debutant The Invitation. Director Jessica M. Thompson’s reinvention of the Dracula mythos isn’t a bomb, having earned upwards of $30 million at the box office already on a budget reported to be hovering around the $10 million mark. In fact, it even debuted at number one in the United States, albeit with the caveat of a $6.8 million haul giving it the distinction of scoring the lowest-grossing debut for a chart-topping film in 15 months.

