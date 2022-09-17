Read full article on original website
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics wonder if the back catalogue is even worth revisiting before the MCU reboot
By the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Fantastic Four reboot finally arrives, it’ll mark the fifth feature-length outing for the team with a fourth different lineup, and if we’re being very generous with our terminology, the best of the bunch so far could be described as “passable”.
Bloodsucking horror fans sharpen their fangs to celebrate the best vampire movies ever
It’s been one hundred years since the German silent classic Nosferatu was released and vampires of all varieties have entranced fans of horror cinema ever since. Over the years they’ve taken on very different looks, but have only recently begun to recover from the Twilight Saga sparkly street cred hit. Reddit’s home of horror is currently entangled in discussion over the greatest vampire films of all time, and there are some absolute classics in the conversation.
Allison Janney opens up on becoming an unlikely action hero in Netflix thriller ‘Lou’
When asked to picture an action film star, some folks may raise an eyebrow if you were to ever suggest an actress over 60 years of age. By immediately following up with the stipulation that said actress is specifically Academy Award winner Allison Janney, however, you’re sure to be met with nods of understanding and agreement; Janney is, after all, a goddess among humans whose malleable range is finally setting her in the aforementioned role.
A reboot that flopped so hard it was forced to scrap a sequel tracks a killer on streaming
Trying to step into Morgan Freeman’s shoes is no easy task, especially when eyebrows were raised from the very second the legendary star’s replacement at the forefront of the Alex Cross franchise was announced. Tyler Perry wasn’t exactly the first name that came to mind when you imagine a hard-boiled serial killer thriller, but studio Lionsgate seemed confident.
A petrifying procedural holds up the supernatural arm of the law on Netflix
Hard-boiled thrillers, police procedurals, and anything with supernatural shenanigans are three eminently popular forms of storytelling in their own right, so it made sense that the three would eventually be combined in a feature film, with director Malik Vitthal’s Body Cam the end result. While the high concept pitch...
A hefty box office bomb that eventually turned a profit impales the streaming charts
It sums up the pandemic era in a nutshell that one of the year’s best and most widely-acclaimed movies ended up flopping at the box office, only to eventually turn a profit almost five months after its initial release by virtue of strong on-demand and home video sales. At the time, though, Robert Eggers must have been in a state of despair that The Northman never took off.
An unsuccessfully successful horror reinvention shows teeth on streaming
You may be wondering about the oxymoronic title, but it makes total sense when you consider the context, reactions, and reception to recent theatrical debutant The Invitation. Director Jessica M. Thompson’s reinvention of the Dracula mythos isn’t a bomb, having earned upwards of $30 million at the box office already on a budget reported to be hovering around the $10 million mark. In fact, it even debuted at number one in the United States, albeit with the caveat of a $6.8 million haul giving it the distinction of scoring the lowest-grossing debut for a chart-topping film in 15 months.
Diego Luna says he’s done with ‘Star Wars’ after ‘Andor’
Unlike pretty much any other Star Wars project currently out there, it seems that the Tony Gilroy developed Andor with a beginning and an end in mind. So, regardless of how successful the series is, the show will end with its 12-episode second season, currently in development and arriving no earlier than 2024.
MCU theory suggests that Loki will become protector of the multiverse
Loki has had quite the journey within the MCU, and fans have an idea where they would like to see that journey continue. From straight-up villain to misguided antagonist to lovable rogue, and finally hero in his own right, we have followed the God of Mischief in rapture since his first appearance.
An underwhelming all-star supernatural thriller has terrifying visions on Netflix
If you were to judge a book by its cover, then the tantalizing roster of talent assembled for 2000’s supernatural thriller The Gift may lead you to believe that the very least to be expected was all-star entertainment, if not outright cinematic excellence. Directed by Sam Raimi from a...
Why doesn’t Michael Myers talk in the ‘Halloween’ movies?
Among a slew of recognizable horror villains that have obtained a spotlight in pop culture, Halloween’s Michael Myers is undoubtedly the most popular killer that the massive slasher genre has to offer. Through multifarious timelines, remakes, sequels, and reboots, one constant has remained the same: The Shape is a fire-breathing, merciless, psychopathic killer that never utters a word during his vicious warpath. While there are a handful of memorable horror villains that refuse to speak at the most gruesome times, Myers unequivocally harbors a glaring intrigue that keeps fans coming back for more.
Fans rejoice as ‘Andor’ fixes the biggest problem with ‘Star Wars’
The super-sized three-part premiere of Andor just landed on Disney Plus this Wednesday, and Star Wars fans are on cloud (city) nine. It’s no secret that much of the Mouse House era of the saga has disappointed the not-so-faithful fandom. Sure, The Mandalorian was a big W, but the goofier elements of the likes of The Book of Boba Fett, The Rise of Skywalker and even Obi-Wan Kenobi have dragged down the quality in the eyes of many.
‘Star Wars’ clearly sick of heroism after demanding villain origin stories
Some Star Wars fans think it’s time for Disney to spice up its content by delving into the genesis of its most devious characters. ScipioAfricanus82 started the discussion in the r/StarWars subreddit by posting a four-panel image of Captain Phasma, General Grievous, Count Dooku, and Grand Moff Tarkin with the caption, “As a lifelong Star Wars fan I wholeheartedly appreciate the content that Disney have created. But it has been mainly hero-centric. It’s time for some villain origin stories.”
A big budget disgrace that turned a profit but canned a trilogy finds peace on streaming
There are many contenders worthy of being included in the conversation when it comes to naming the worst big budget blockbusters in the history of cinema, but very few state a case stronger than that of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender. It was highly unfortunate that the live-action...
Latest Marvel News: Fans prepare to be disappointed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ while predicting a win for Wolverine
Happy Sunday, superhero prognosticators, it’s time for another Marvel news roundup. With this weekend being relatively quiet for MCU updates, fans have decided to use their Time Stones to predict the future. And they’ve come to the conclusion that the grand finale of the Multiverse Saga may actually end up being a big disappointment, as well as pondering whether Wolverine’s long-awaited return will finally deliver something we’ve been dreaming of seeing in live-action for over two decades now.
Watch: Chilling new ‘Halloween Ends’ featurette teases the ‘final reckoning’ between Myers and Strode
As the clock continues to wind down towards the month of October, big-time production houses are rolling out exclusive content that will surely be added to watchlists and help horror fanatics celebrate the upcoming spooky season — which includes a bone-chilling new featurette for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
The best uses of Hollywood’s most inconsistent trend get placed under scrutiny
Hollywood tends to jump on any bandwagon worth hitching itself to, ranging from dark and gritty reboots to YA literary adaptations, via superhero blockbusters and historical epics, to name but four. One of the most polarizing new trends to emerge in the last decade is de-aging technology, and it’s been just as inconsistent as it’s proven controversial.
Watch: ‘House of the Dragon’ episode six preview ushers in a new cast
Warning: this article discusses spoilers for House of the Dragon. The time skip is here! House of the Dragon viewers finally have a look at new actors for many of the show’s main characters as the politics pick up in episode six and things look to be — quite literally — heating up.
