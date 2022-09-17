Read full article on original website
Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
