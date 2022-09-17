ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
