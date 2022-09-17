ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Comments / 2

Related
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
MAYETTA, KS
WIBW

One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TANISHA SHANTELL BARBER, 29, Manhattan, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5yrs; Bond $4,000. DANIEL RAYMOND REYES,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Cocaine#Drug Trafficking#Burglary#Law Enforcement#Chevrolet
Little Apple Post

Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman

The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KSNT News

AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

FBI asking for help to find man who robbed downtown bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man they say claimed he had a weapon before robbing a Kansas City-area bank Wednesday morning. Officials said a man in his late 30s or 40s walked into the Bank of America branch at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri around 11:15 a.m. and demanded money.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy