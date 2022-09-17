Read full article on original website
Wanted Kansas woman captured transporting drugs
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a wanted Kansas woman after a traffic stop. Just after 10:30p.m. Sept. 17, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima on 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputy found open containers, methamphetamine, marijuana and...
Charges filed against wanted Kan. felon for firing gun at vehicles
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have filed new charges against a Kansas felon who absconded in August, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections. Just after 1a.m. August 19, police officers responded to the area of the 400 block North 9th in Atchison to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
One in custody after attempt to outrun deputies lands stolen SUV in creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is in custody after she attempted to outrun deputies in Shawnee Co. but ended up wrecking a stolen SUV into the Shunganunga Creek. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into jail for an overnight wreck that left an SUV mangled in the Shunganunga Creek near SE 2nd and SE Rice Rd. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Riley County Arrest Report September 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TANISHA SHANTELL BARBER, 29, Manhattan, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5yrs; Bond $4,000. DANIEL RAYMOND REYES,...
Police ID suspect who set fire to Kan. school football field
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism at Lawrence High School football field, 1901 Louisiana in Lawrence, have identified a suspect, according to police spokesperson Laurie McCabe. "The joint investigation, between police and the Lawrence Douglas County Fire Department, has led to the ID of a suspect." The Lawrence...
Kansas City man sentenced for meth, illegal firearms
A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for nearly $10 million for conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine.
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
KC police say a woman killed Tuesday was not the intended target of a shooting at 35th and Cyprus
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a woman died Tuesday after she was shot near 35th Street and Cypress Avenue. On Wednesday police say they do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting. Authorities said officers were called at about 6:15 p.m. on a...
RCPD: Suspect damaged tires of home improvement contractor
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged criminal damage involving a home improvement contractor in Manhattan. Just after 9a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Weisbender...
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
Kansas City man sentenced to over 18 years in prison in $10M meth conspiracy
A Kansas City, Missouri, man who admitted to distributing over 436 grams of methamphetamine will spend over 18 years in prison.
Kan. man sentenced after performing autopsies using false credentials
TOPEKA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 69 months in prison for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to the United State's Attorney. In May 2022, Shawn Lynn Parcells, 42, of Topeka pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to court documents, in July...
Homicide: Police ID Kan. woman who died in apartment shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Shawnee have identified the victim as 25-year-old Kathleen J. Dampier, according to a media release from police. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a medical...
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
Warrant issued for suspect in Lawrence High School vandalism
A judge in Lawrence issued a warrant for a suspect accused of setting fire to the Lawrence High School football field, damaging it.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawn Parcells will serve 69 months in a federal prison for wire fraud in a case even the judge openly called “unusually bizarre.”. Parcells was the relentless focus of a KCTV5 investigation as our reporting revealed nationwide complaints and a lack of medical credentials.
AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
Man shot Wednesday morning at central Topeka apartment building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot Wednesday morning at a central Topeka apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S.W. Lane. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS the man’s injuries...
FBI asking for help to find man who robbed downtown bank
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man they say claimed he had a weapon before robbing a Kansas City-area bank Wednesday morning. Officials said a man in his late 30s or 40s walked into the Bank of America branch at 3100 Main Street in Kansas City, Missouri around 11:15 a.m. and demanded money.
